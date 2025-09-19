Brother India Accelerates Growth with Innovation, AI, and Strong Channel Partnerships to Empower Businesses Nationwide

- Advertisement -

Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd., established in 2006, delivers innovative Japanese printing, labeling, and sewing solutions, empowering businesses and homes with reliable, efficient, and tailor-made technology across India.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Alok Nigam, Managing Director, Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on innovation, channel partnerships, AI adoption, and Brother’s ambitious growth plans in India.

Could you briefly introduce Brother’s presence in India and the solutions you offer?

Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd. is strongly positioned in the Indian market with two core solutions—printing and sewing machines. What sets us apart is the low cost of ownership and the peace of mind we provide to our consumers. These qualities reflect our promise of delivering both reliability and value to Indian customers.

How is Brother responding to the rapid growth of ink tank printing?

The ink tank printing category is witnessing steady growth at a CAGR of over 7%, projected up to 2030. Recognizing this, Brother has recently launched a completely refreshed line of Ink Tank Printers. These not only improve upon the previous series but also introduce new models and features. We are confident that Indian consumers will find these offerings highly valuable, strengthening our presence in this fast-growing segment.

How does Brother engage and support channel partners across Indian markets?

Channel partners are the backbone of our growth story in India. Today, we proudly work with 250 distribution partners, spread across Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities. Our approach is to ensure partners are equipped with comprehensive product knowledge, training, and marketing support so that selling Brother products remains a profitable business for them. We will continue to invest in building and nurturing this ecosystem.

How is Brother leveraging AI to enhance business and innovation?

AI is indeed the buzzword of today and an evolving technology. While it’s not perfect yet, it has immense potential. At Brother, we are already using generative AI in product research and development. As AI matures, we will continue to expand its role in enhancing our products and processes.

What are Brother’s market share goals in India for the near future?

We are optimistic about our growth in India. In the next three years, we aim to achieve a 35% market share in Laser Printers and around 25% in Ink Tank Printers. With our strong product portfolio, partner ecosystem, and customer trust, we are confident of reaching these milestones.

