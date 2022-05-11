Brother Appoints Alok Nigam as the new MD for India

- Advertisement -

Brother International India Private Limited appointed Mr. Alok Nigam as the new MD of the company effective 1st April 2022. Alok Nigam takes over from Shigeru Morita who successfully led the company for 5 years.

Alok is the 1st Indian Managing Director of Brother India since the Company’s inception in 2007. He brings more than 25 years of experience, including 10 years with Brother India. Before joining Brother, he had extensive experience in the IT Industry. Alok holds a Masters in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, apart from being a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering.

Commenting on the change, Mr. Morita said “Brother has achieved many important milestones over the years, and I am enthusiastic about this new change. As a well-experienced and highly effective leader, Alok brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this position. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Alok said, “It is a real privilege to get this opportunity to lead business In India. India is a key market for Brother group with tremendous opportunities. I am looking forward to create value for all our stakeholders along with a steady growth in our market share.”

