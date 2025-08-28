Brother Aims to Double its Market Share in the India’s Printing Solutions Market with Special Focus on Tier 2 and 3 Cities

- Advertisement -

Brother, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of technologies in the printing, communication and digital imaging industries, empowers homes, SOHOs, businesses and enterprises through a comprehensive range of quality printing solutions. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Alok Nigam, Managing Director at Brother International India Pvt Ltd, shares about Brother’s India-specific business strategy and future plans.

How did Brother fare in FY 2024-25? What is the CAGR over the past 5 years?

FY 2024-25 has been a significant year for Brother India, reflecting the strong adoption of our printing and labelling solutions across the country. We closed the year with clear double-digit growth, supported by steady demand for our Mono Laser Toner Box series, Color LED printers, Ink-tank solutions, and Professional Labelling & Mobile Printing solutions. The growth has been driven by multiple factors. Hybrid and remote work models have boosted the requirement for compact, reliable, and wireless printers in homes and small offices. Simultaneously, the rise of SMBs, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and logistics providers has expanded the demand for high-volume, cost-efficient printing. Our label printing and mobile solutions have also gained wider adoption, especially in logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare, where asset tracking and compliance labelling are critical. Over the last five years, Brother India has maintained a high double-digit CAGR. This performance comes from our focus on expanding into Tier 2 and 3 cities, broadening our product portfolio to cater to diverse needs, and continuously improving our service and channel capabilities. The results confirm that our strategy of combining affordability, reliability, and environmental responsibility is working effectively in the Indian market.

Please brief us about Brother’s current product portfolio (laser and inkjet), target segments, and USPs.

Brother offers a comprehensive range of printing and labelling solutions catering to home users, SMBs, enterprises, and industrial sectors.

● Mono Laser & Toner Box Series: High-volume, cost-efficient printers with up to 34 ppm speed and 3,000–5,000 page yields. Ideal for SMBs, corporates, government offices, and educational institutions.

● Colour LED Printers & MFPs: Compact, quiet devices delivering vibrant output, perfect for creative professionals, marketing teams, and schools.

● Ink-tank Printers: Low-cost, minimal-maintenance solutions with wireless and mobile printing, suited for SOHO and home offices.

● Professional Label & Mobile Printers: Industrial-grade solutions for logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, with laminated labels that resist heat, water, and abrasion.

Our key USPs lie in cost-efficiency, achieved through high-yield consumables and our Toner Box technology that keeps the cost per page extremely low. Brother printers are compact, mobile, and cloud-ready, making them ideal for modern hybrid work environments. In addition, they are eco-friendly by design, featuring auto-duplex printing, energy-saving modes, and recyclable packaging to minimize environmental impact.

What percentage share do laser and inkjet printers contribute to Brother’s overall revenue?

Laser printers, including our Toner Box series, account for roughly 65% to 70% of our total printer revenue. Ink-tank and inkjet solutions contribute around 25% to 30%, while label and mobile printing solutions make up the remaining 5% to 10%. The revenue mix reflects current market trends in India. SMBs, corporates, and government institutions are driving strong demand for high-volume mono-laser solutions, while the rise of home offices and small businesses is accelerating the growth of ink-tank printers. Industrial labelling and mobile printing solutions are a smaller share today, but this segment is growing rapidly as more sectors adopt automated labelling for logistics, compliance, and asset management.

What is your GTM and channel strategy to leverage the growing demand for printer products in non-metro cities?

India’s non-metro cities are increasingly becoming the engine of our growth. We see tremendous demand coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities, where SMBs, educational institutions, and industrial clusters are expanding rapidly. To address this, our go-to-market strategy focuses on deep channel penetration, customer engagement, and omni-channel availability.

We are in the process of doubling our partner network from around 5,000 to 10,000 by 2026. This expansion will ensure that Brother’s products are accessible even in smaller cities and semi-urban markets. Our 250-plus TouchCentres provide hands-on product experiences and demonstrations, which are particularly important in non-metro regions where personal engagement drives purchase decisions. These centres also function as service and support hubs, reinforcing trust and customer confidence. We are equally focused on omni-channel availability, integrating our presence across offline retail and e-commerce to ensure that our customers can purchase from wherever they are most comfortable. Localized campaigns and regional inventory planning allow us to meet demand efficiently in these markets, ensuring that products and consumables are available on time.”

How is Brother customizing its offerings for different user segments (compact size, low maintenance, eco-friendly features)?

We design our solutions around the needs of specific customer segments. For SOHO and home office users, we offer compact and quiet printers that are easy-to-use, require minimal maintenance, and support wireless and mobile printing. These devices are ideal for hybrid work setups and for users who value simplicity and cost-efficiency.

For SMBs and enterprises, our high-speed mono-laser printers and multifunction devices provide low cost per page and robust productivity. Features like auto-duplex, secure network printing, and easy workflow integration help these businesses manage their printing needs efficiently and reliably.

Industrial and field applications require a different approach. Our professional label and mobile printers are built to withstand demanding environments such as warehouses, factories, and hospitals. They are compatible with ERP systems and mobile applications, allowing teams to print durable, laminated labels that can resist heat, moisture, and abrasion. Across all segments, our focus on eco-friendly engineering remains consistent. Features such as auto-duplex printing, energy-saving modes, separate drum and toner components, and recyclable packaging help minimize environmental impact. These efforts align with our global Brother Earth initiative and our commitment to sustainable product design.

What is your service support model?

Customer support is a core pillar of Brother’s brand promise. We have built a comprehensive, multi-layered service ecosystem in India to ensure that our customers receive timely and reliable assistance. Our network includes over 250 Authorized Service Providers that deliver on-site support across the country. We offer customer support across multiple channels, including WhatsApp, Chatbot, email, toll-free helplines, and our TouchCentres (experience zone), which also serve as post-purchase support points. Preventive maintenance and training for our channel partners are key components of our service model, ensuring that customers experience minimal downtime. Service support is also closely linked to our sustainability efforts. Through the Brother Earth 5R initiative, we run e-waste take-back and cartridge recycling programs, ensuring that our service commitments are both effective and environmentally responsible.”

What is Brother’s broader outlook on India’s printing ecosystem, digitization, and sustainability goals?

The printing industry in India is evolving at a rapid pace, influenced by digitization, the rise of hybrid work, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Brother is fully aligned with these shifts.

In the traditional printing ecosystem, we see major opportunities in SMBs, corporates, and government institutions. Our goal is to grow our mono-laser market share from the current 15% to 35%, and our ink-tank share from 8% to 25% by 2026. A significant portion of this growth will come from non-metro regions where demand is accelerating.

Digitization is driving a shift toward cloud and mobile-enabled printing, as well as secure and managed print environments. Brother is focusing on products that integrate seamlessly with mobile devices, cloud storage, and enterprise workflows. We are also investing in industrial automation solutions like PLC-direct label printing, which eliminates the need for PCs on factory floors and reduces energy consumption.

Sustainability is a key pillar of our global and local strategy. Guided by Brother Global Vision 2050, we are working toward carbon neutrality and resource circularity. Our interim goal is to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 65% and achieve 30% reductions in key Scope 3 categories by 2030. In India, we actively promote eco-friendly printing practices, run e-waste collection programs, and offer recyclable consumables, reinforcing our commitment to environmental responsibility.”

What are Brother’s future plans for India market?

Brother International India currently holds around 15% market share in mono-laser printers and 8% in the ink-tank category. By the end of 2026, our goal is to reach 35% in mono-laser and 25% in ink-tank printers.

To achieve this, we are pursuing a multi-dimensional strategy. Innovation will be at the core, with new AI-enabled and automation-driven printers that offer predictive maintenance and deeper workflow integration. We will continue to strengthen our presence in industrial labelling and mobile printing, targeting growth in logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Channel and service expansion is another priority. We aim to double our channel network and extend our service reach into more Tier 2 and 3 cities, ensuring our products and support are accessible across the country.

By 2026, we want Brother to be recognized as India’s preferred end-to-end printing and labelling solutions provider, known for efficiency, reliability, and environmental stewardship.

