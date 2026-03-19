Bring the AI lab to your desk – Dell Technologies

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By Mr. Charlie Walker, Head of Product for Dell Pro Precision Workstations and Rugged, Dell Technologies

Breakthrough technologies often start in specialized labs, accessible only to those with massive budgets and dedicated infrastructure. Over time, they democratize – but the gap between those moments is where potential fades.

Here’s what I believe: AI momentum accelerates when compute sits beside the people doing the work. Not in a distant datacenter. Not metered by the token. Right there—at the desk, in the lab, on the road—where ideas happen and iteration is free.

That belief underpins our announcements today. This isn’t just about feeds and speeds. It’s about closing the gap between “what if” and “we did.” It’s about empowering those who are building AI and those using AI as a building block for real-world impact– from startups to enterprises. For AI builders, it means the freedom to experiment freely, protect what matters and scale without starting over. For teams applying AI to create products, platforms, and experiences, it means faster, safer development with a clear path from prototype to production.

Dell Pro Precision is back: Rebuilt for AI-First Work

When we chose to bring Pro Precision back, we didn’t start with spec sheets. We started with the work our customers actually do. Creators pushing color-accurate renders on tight deadlines. Engineers running multi-physics simulations. Researchers and AI developers exploring multimodal models and autonomous workflows. The ask was simple: clarity and headroom—AI-first systems built for performance-critical work, with the confidence to scale as ideas get bigger.

Meet the new Dell Pro Precision lineup—designed for how innovation happens

Innovation in 2026 isn’t linear. It jumps from a sketch on a flight, to a late-night deskside prototype to a workflow that must scale across teams. The new Dell Pro Precision lineup mirrors that rhythm.

New Pro Precision 9 Towers (T2 / T4 / T6): Performance that doesn’t tap out

AI workloads don’t pause—and neither should your workstation. The new Dell Pro Precision 9 towers are engineered for sustained, deskside AI performance and visualization.

You can choose the scale that fits your team and workloads best—from the versatile T2, to the growth‑ready T4, to the T6 engineered for maximum scalability.

The 9 T6 is the world’s most scalable tower workstation. It extends the T4 architecture and adds a full expansion bay, unlocking unprecedented scalability with up to 15 PCIe slots, support for 2× 600W or up to 5× 300W NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, and up to 316TB of maximum storage capacity for the most demanding workloads.

With up to Intel® Xeon® 600 Processors for Workstation (86 cores), multi-GPU NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell, and expansive memory, storage, and PCIe – these systems are built to grow with your workflows. Advanced thermals keep performance stable during hours long training, simulation, and rendering — so long runs stay fast.

New Pro Precision mobile workstations (5 & 7 Series, 14-inch/16-inch): Mobility that keeps up

AI work doesn’t stop when you leave the desk. The new Dell Pro Precision mobile workstations bring AI-ready performance wherever work happens — from the field, to the lab, to the plane.

Powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors with faster NPUs, these systems enable responsive, private on-device AI features and local inferencing on the go. With next-generation integrated graphics, 8533 MT/s high-bandwidth memory, fast Gen 5 storage, and optional NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, creators and developers get the performance they need without being tethered to the desk.

These systems are designed to feel premium and purposeful. A refined industrial design — including a new three-sided aluminum cover on Pro Precision 5 Series (14S / 16S) — pairs with advanced thermals and thoughtful premium user experience features to keep the focus on the work, not the hardware.

Build local. Break boundaries with Dell Pro Max with GB10 & GB300

AI momentum accelerates when compute sits beside the people doing the work. For teams pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI—especially those building autonomous agents, fine-tuning LLMs, or working with sensitive data – this is what underpins what we’re building with Dell Pro Max with GB10 and GB300, and that is changing the economics and control of AI development.

Dell Pro Max with GB300: First to Market, Engineered to lead

Built on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra and delivered with a preconfigured AI software stack, the Dell Pro Max with GB300 brings datacenter-class AI development to the desk — enabling massive models to run locally with low latency, full data control, and predictable costs.

Dell is the first OEM to ship a desktop with the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip – and what sets us apart is how we brought the GB300 to life:

First to market. We’re delivering GB300 ahead of the field, proving Dell’s ability to industrialize NVIDIA’s newest platform at scale. But being first to market is just part of the story – our real differentiator is our engineering story.

Custom-designed cooling solution. Our revolutionary thermal solution, MaxCool delivers up to 5x higher cooling efficiency, directing more power to performance, not heat. This is a custom-designed thermal solution built by Dell—not bought—to power sustained AI workloads and maximize performance, acoustics, and system longevity.

From Performance to Autonomy with NVIDIA NemoClaw and NVIDIA OpenShell

With NVIDIA NemoClaw and NVIDIA OpenShell runtimes, Dell Pro Max with GB10 and GB300 enable a new class of secure, autonomous AI agents — agents that run for hours or days, use professional tools, and learn and adapt as they work, entirely locally. Sensitive data stays private. Control stays with the developer. The cloud becomes optional.

This is frontier-level agent intelligence at the desk — and it fundamentally changes how teams experiment, validate, and deploy AI before anything ever scales.

Dell Pro Max with GB10: When Curiosity Costs Nothing

For many teams, the journey to autonomous AI starts earlier — with local experimentation. That’s where Dell Pro Max with GB10 comes in, offering speed and control and the ability to try more ideas without sending data or budget into the cloud for every iteration.

“With a local machine, the marginal cost of curiosity is zero. We’re running inference on models that would normally require a server rack and serving models with the same APIs as the big cloud providers – but the hardware is sitting right here on my desk. That’s a meaningful shift in control.” – Mr. Mark Burhop, CTO of As‑1.ai.

This is what democratized AI compute looks like: not a cloud subscription, but a machine you own, that you control, that doesn’t phone home or send your data across the internet.

For federal and other air‑gapped environments, we’re soon introducing an air‑gapped Dell Pro Max with GB10 variant, co-engineered with NVIDIA – with no Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth hardware and no telemetry to support sensitive AI agent prototyping before workloads move to enterprise clusters.

Your Path from Prototype to Production: The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

As AI roles expand across the enterprise, teams need powerful local systems for development with a clear path to scale. That’s what the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA offers: a consistent environment that connects deskside innovation to enterprise deployment, whether that scale happens on high‑end local systems or in the datacenter.

Start locally on Dell Pro Precision workstations and Dell Pro Max with GB10/GB300 for low‑latency iteration, secure IP and cost predictability.

on Dell Pro Precision workstations and Dell Pro Max with GB10/GB300 for low‑latency iteration, secure IP and cost predictability. Scale on your terms: when projects are production‑ready, either continue running inference and workloads on powerful, high-end local systems, or expand seamlessly to datacenter clusters or cloud.

when projects are production‑ready, either continue running inference and workloads on powerful, high-end local systems, or expand seamlessly to datacenter clusters or cloud. Keep momentum moving: once a workload scales elsewhere, free up local systems to power the next wave of ideas.

No other company offers the breadth of commercial PCs, workstations, AI accelerators, servers, storage, software partnerships and services that we do. The result? A simpler, safer, faster path from idea → iteration → impact.

What This Means for Your Teams

Breakthroughs start small – a question, a sketch, a hunch worth testing. But too often, the infrastructure needed to explore creates barriers. You ration experiments, wait for budget approval and compromise on what’s possible because the tools aren’t where the work happens.

That changes today.

Dell Pro Precision delivers AI-first systems built for real innovation. GB10 makes the cost of curiosity zero. GB300 brings datacenter-class development to your workspace. And the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA ensures seamless scaling when your prototype is ready – without breaking your pipeline, your timeline or momentum.

To every creator, engineer, researcher and developer: we’re not just building tools. We’re creating the conditions to move faster, think bigger and build at the speed of your ideas—because AI momentum comes from the people doing the work, with the compute sitting right beside them.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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