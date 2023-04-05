Brillio Partners with New Horizon College of Engineering to Develop Industry-Ready Technology Talent

- Advertisement - -

Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced that it is partnering with New Horizon College of Engineering (NHCE) to develop industry-ready technology talent.

As part of a memorandum of understanding signed this week by Brillio and NHCE, Brillio will design a special industry-focused curriculum for NHCE students and set up a dedicated Brillio Lab at NHCE to deliver that curriculum. A core team of senior technology and business professionals from Brillio will train the NHCE faculty on the new curriculum and then jointly deliver the curriculum to the students.

Aimed at building core engineering skills through hands-on training in new-age technologies, the curriculum will form a part of the sixth semester of the college’s engineering programme. It will cover business-critical topics such as design thinking, and next-generation technologies such as Web 3, Digital Twin, and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable engineering talent to spearhead customer-centric, decision-driven enterprises powered by connected and immersive experiences, end-to-end digitalization, data democratization, and responsible AI.

d Sandeep Rane, Chief Delivery Officer at Brillio

“As a forward-thinking digital transformation company harnessing leading-edge technologies to help Fortune 1000 enterprises become resilient and customer-centric, we appreciate the pressing need for education to keep pace with dynamic industry demands and expectations,” said Sandeep Rane, Chief Delivery Officer at Brillio. “Our partnership with NHCE furthers our vision for meaningful industry-academia collaboration to make technology talent industry-ready and industry-relevant through contextual, hands-on, and inquiry-driven education. We are committed to collaborating with educational institutions in building talent that can unlock the full potential of digital technologies.”

Dr. Manjunatha, Principal of New Horizon College of Engineering

“At New Horizon College of Engineering, we take great pride in our dynamic, progressive, and result-oriented approach to education,” said Dr. Manjunatha, Principal of New Horizon College of Engineering. “We are pleased to partner with Brillio on an important, far-reaching initiative that will equip the workforce of tomorrow with the skills necessary to thrive in times of constant change and innovation. We look forward to building upon this partnership in developing competencies based on real-world contexts and adaptive learning closely aligned with the needs of the future.”

