Brillio Earns AWS MSP Service Provider Status

Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service provider status. This designation recognizes Brillio’s AWS expertise and technical competence along with proven customer success in conceptualizing, delivering and managing complex AWS solutions.

Brillio has showcased deep understanding of Amazon’s cloud platform, as well as their capability to help customers solve their most important problems quickly. This achievement elevates Brillio to be a part of the elite group of less than 1% of the AWS partner ecosystem who are certified by AWS.

Phani Kishore Burre, MD & Practice Head, Digital Infrastructure at Brillio said: “We are honored to have received the prestigious AWS Managed Service Provider designation. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing superior service to businesses worldwide. Not only does this designation validate our expertise in designing, deploying, and managing complex Amazon Web Services solutions, but it also demonstrates that we have the technical competency and capability to deliver comprehensive managed services with monitoring and support.”

In meeting the rigorous AWS requirements, Brillio’s AWS Managed Services promise future-proofed solutions across cloud native apps and products, cloud infrastructure, data & analytics and AI/ML.

