Brihaspathi Technologies Awarded IP-Based CCTV Surveillance System Upgradation Project for Kolkata Metro

Brihaspathi Technologies Limited, one of India’s leading CCTV surveillance system integrator companies, has secured a prestigious Rs 25.34 crore project for the upgradation of the IP-based CCTV Surveillance System along the North-South (Blue Line) of Kolkata Metro Railway. The company, renowned for delivering smart security and monitoring solutions, continues to redefine safety standards across India’s transport infrastructure.

The project focuses on improving public safety and metro security by replacing outdated analog setups with modern IP-based surveillance technology. The smart surveillance system will be implemented across all stations on the North-South corridor, increasing security coverage through high-definition IP cameras, AI-powered video analytics, and centralized command and control systems designed for real-time monitoring.

Under this initiative, Brihaspathi Technologies will integrate advanced video management software (VMS) and intelligent monitoring solutions to empower Kolkata Metro authorities with proactive threat detection and rapid response capabilities. The system will be operated seamlessly from a Central Control Room, ensuring 24/7 surveillance monitoring and complete situational awareness across all metro premises.

In support of this digital transformation, the Kolkata Metro administration is also planning to recruit 800 additional security personnel to enhance CCTV-based metro surveillance. Currently, passengers undergo strict security screening, baggage checks, and frisking, and with this new smart CCTV network, the Metro will significantly improve its ability to detect suspicious behavior, manage emergencies, and ensure a safer commuting experience.

Mr. Rajasekhar Papolu, Managing Director & CEO of Brihaspathi Technologies

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Rajasekhar Papolu, Managing Director & CEO of Brihaspathi Technologies stated, “We are privileged to collaborate with Kolkata Metro on this transformative public safety and security project. Our vision is to combine technological innovation with operational reliability to create safe, intelligent, and connected public spaces. This initiative is a milestone in implementing AI-driven video surveillance systems and IoT-based security solutions that upgrade passenger comfort and urban safety. We remain dedicated to delivering world-class CCTV solutions that empower India’s smart infrastructure and urban mobility growth.”

This project marks a crucial milestone in Kolkata Metro’s digital modernization journey, showcasing how IP-based CCTV systems and AI-integrated security platforms are transforming public transport surveillance in India. Brihaspathi Technologies continues to expand its footprint across national infrastructure and transport safety projects, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in smart city surveillance, video analytics, and integrated security solutions.

