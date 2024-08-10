Bridging the Skills Gap – JAGSoM’s New PGDM Tailored for SME Executives

- Advertisement -

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has launched a pioneering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) that will mainly cater to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) executives. This specially designed program is an initiative by JAGSoM to address the challenges SMEs face by equipping their employees with essential managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

The PGDM program curriculum includes foundation courses, core courses, electives, and skill based courses that are structured to address specific needs of SMEs. Basic management principles will be discussed in the core courses, while the electives and specialized courses will cover areas like personal effectiveness, communication, problem-solving, innovation, and leadership. The program is flexible and can easily be accessed by the participants over alternate weekends, and, therefore, they are able to meet their work commitments while pursuing the program.

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), and Peenya Industrial Association (PIA) to create a specialized Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course aimed at Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The event was graced by the Honourable Minister Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment, along with Dr. C.N. Manjunath Hon’ble MP, Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency.

The PGDM program is designed for a diverse group of participants, including SME next-generation leaders, existing SME executives, and the freshers who have been sponsored. The program’s central intention is to empower the main contributors to take over managerial roles in their respective organizations. This is because during their training period, in addition to building competencies, they are acquiring skills and attitudes required to be effective SME managers.

Admissions for the PGDM course will primarily be through a referral program, where SME owners will nominate their employees and colleagues for the program. This approach ensures that the course attracts motivated and high-potential candidates who are committed to enhancing their managerial skills and contributing to their organization’s success. They will also benefit from an apprenticeship model that combines on-the-job training with in-residence learning at JAGSoM.

There are 63.39 million MSMEs in India that account for more than 40% of employment, 42% of exports, and 30% of GDP, and these constitute a sizeable part of the economy. Hence the importance of the program becomes evident.

Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director of JAGSoM and Vice Chancellor of Vijaybhoomi University

Speaking about the programme, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director of JAGSoM and Vice Chancellor of Vijaybhoomi University said, “This innovative program represents a pivotal step in addressing the skill gap within the MSME sector. By professionalizing the workforce through a tailored PGDM course, accredited by AICTE, we aim to enhance the capabilities of SMEs. This unique collaboration with BCIC, KASSIA, PIA, and LUB marks a first-of-its-kind initiative, specifically designed to empower and elevate the human capital in small and medium enterprises.”

Mr. Sanjay Padode the President of Vijaybhoomi University & Co-Founder of JAGSoM made his remarks on the importance of the program “This specialized PGDM program represents a significant step forward in addressing the unique needs of India’s SME sector. By partnering with leading industry associations like BCIC, KASSIA, PIA, and LUB, we are bridging the gap between academia and industry in a meaningful way. Our goal is to nurture a new generation of SME leaders who can drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in this crucial sector of our economy. With 63.39 million MSMEs in India, this initiative has the potential to create a substantial impact on our nation’s economic landscape. Through this program, we’re not just imparting knowledge; we are cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit and managerial acumen that will shape the future of India’s SMEs.”

Dr. Rajendra K Sinha, Professor & Chairperson, Centre of Excellence in Banking, JAGSoM

Dr. Rajendra K Sinha, Professor & Chairperson, Centre of Excellence in Banking, JAGSoM emphasized that “MSMEs are the spine line of the Indian economy. In this background, the initiatives of JAGSoM with the industrial associations for executing a pioneering SME Management Program customized to meet the requirements & expectations of SMEs will be a turning point in the Academia-Industry collaborations. I am sure that the participants will have value-added learnings for making them immensely successful in managing the SMEs.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / JAGSoM

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 95