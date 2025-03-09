Bridging the Cyber Security Talent Gap with AI and Experts – Check Point

- Advertisement -

The cyber security skills shortage has been a growing concern for more than a decade. And as the threat landscape continues to grow in complexity, too many organizations have been left vulnerable to the threat of breach.

Recognizing the need to narrow this skills gap, Check Point has been working diligently on solutions for the market and we’re excited to announce that Infinity Global Services has combined cutting-edge AI-driven automation with expert-led security services. This innovative approach to training is helping businesses scale their cyber security operations without the need for scarce in-house talent.

Mr. Eitan Lugassi, Vice President of Infinity Global Services at Check Point

“The cyber security skills shortage is a critical challenge, and at Infinity Global Services, we’re tackling it with AI-driven automation and expert-led services,” says Mr. Eitan Lugassi, Vice President of Infinity Global Services at Check Point. “By managing a growing collection of security assets, simplifying compliance, and training the next generation of professionals, we’re helping businesses scale their cyber security operations and stay ahead of evolving threats without relying on limited in-house talent.”

Managing 250,000 Security Assets and Growing

One of the key challenges facing organizations today is managing a growing number of security assets. With threats evolving at an unprecedented rate, businesses need robust systems in place to safeguard their critical infrastructure.

Infinity Global Services currently manages more than 250,000 security assets – a number that has doubled in just the past year alone. This expansion in assets is also now supported by over 500,000 hours of professional security consulting, ensuring that cyber professionals have the expertise they need to protect their systems 24/7.

Infinity Global Services offers comprehensive monitoring, threat detection, and response services, giving clients the confidence that their endpoints, security gateways, and infrastructure are being actively protected. With a team of experts providing around-the-clock support, organizations benefit from proactive management that identifies and mitigates risks before they escalate.

Automating Compliance with AI-Powered Risk Management

Organizations are facing new compliance policies that require specialized knowledge and resources to defend against sophisticated attack methods. Infinity Global Services is helping cyber leaders with these new and evolving compliance challenges through its new AI-powered risk and compliance management platform.

The platform automates critical compliance processes, making it easier for organizations to stay aligned with evolving standards such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The platform uses AI to help organizations efficiently manage risk while ensuring their security governance remains up to date with the latest industry requirements. Automation eliminates manual tasks, reduces errors, and significantly enhances operational efficiency. This not only streamlines compliance, but also frees valuable resources to focus on other aspects of the business, allowing organizations to improve their overall security posture.

Building the Workforce of the Future Together

Investing in the next generation of cyber security professionals is essential to building a resilient, secure future. Since its inception, Infinity Global Services has trained 350,000 cyber security professionals, with our goal to reach 1 million by 2028. Through structured, career-focused learning paths that range from entry-level positions to advanced certifications, Infinity Global Services is providing individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. By helping to build a more prepared and better educated workforce, Infinity Global Services is directly addressing the talent gap and ensuring that businesses have access to the skilled professionals they need to protect their operations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 66