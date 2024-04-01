BPE Welcomes Sam Teo to Spearhead ASEAN Operations as Company President

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments (BPE), a global leader in providing innovative power solutions, announces the appointment of Mr. Sam Teo as President – ASEAN to be based at BPE’s Regional Headquarter in Singapore.

Sam, with a rich 18-year history of leadership roles across the power sector, will lead the effort to expand company’s footprint in the ASEAN market. With his strategic analysis and market understanding, he will play an important role in driving innovation, nurturing customer ties, and identifying new prospects. His appointment is a step towards providing cutting-edge power solutions and exceptional service to customers throughout the region.

Before joining BPE, Sam was the Managing Director of Leoch Battery Pte Ltd, where he was in charge of driving business growth and expanding market presence in Asia Pacific.

Mr. Sam Teo highlighted his delight in his new post, saying, “I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at BPE and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success in the ASEAN market. With a solid basis and a reputation for quality, BPE with strong customer base and success stories across India, is well-positioned to seize new possibilities and promote innovation in the power industry.”

Sam will play an essential role in supporting BPE to achieve its goal of offering effective power solutions to a diverse variety of enterprises. With a product portfolio that includes UPS solutions for IT, industrial, telecom, and data centre applications, BPE is at the forefront of technological innovation, allowing businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director of BPE

Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director of BPE, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s expansion into ASEAN region. He said, “Mr. Teo’s appointment underscores our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our clients with innovative solutions and unparalleled service. Having supplied to a reputable brand like Apple, with 19 successful installations of 500 kVA speaks volumes about our dedication to excellence and the quality of our products. I am confident that Mr. Teo will take our commitment forward in the ASEAN Market”.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder & Group Managing Director of Best Power Equipments India Private Limited (BPE)

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder & Group Managing Director of Best Power Equipments India Private Limited (BPE) said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sam Teo to the BPE family. His demonstrated leadership and strategic vision will be crucial as we strive to grow our footprint in the ASEAN region. With his guidance, we are confident in our ability to provide excellent value to our customers and achieve long-term growth for our company.”

