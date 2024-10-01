BPE Welcomes Girish Chandra as Director Global for Data Center Infrastructure Solutions & Enterprise

- Advertisement -

BPE, a leader in innovative power solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra as the Director Global, Data Center Infrastructure Solutions & Enterprise. This strategic addition aligns with BPE’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions in the ever-evolving Data Center (DC) industry.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director of BPE.

“We at BPE have always believed in building strong teams, and with the addition of leaders like Girish Chandra, we are confident that our journey toward innovation and solutions for DC will reach new heights,” said Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director of BPE.

Girish Chandra brings over two decades of extensive experience in Data Center architecture, business development, and project management. His leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Sterling and Wilson, where he led business development and strategic projects in IT & data center verticals, have equipped him with a unique perspective on industry trends. He has successfully driven growth across APAC, EMEA, and India, and his expertise in developing solutions tailored to complex enterprise requirements will be invaluable to BPE.

His vision aligns perfectly with BPE’s strategic goal of transitioning from a product-focused company to a comprehensive end-to-end power solutions provider. Under his guidance, BPE will expand its integration of MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Projects) systems, developing simplified, efficient, and eco-friendly DC architectures designed to meet the unique needs of enterprise clients.

As the DC industry continues to evolve, BPE remains committed to energy efficiency and sustainable technologies. Girish’s leadership will steer the company’s efforts to leverage AI, IT, and ITES, revolutionizing DC infrastructure on a global scale and positioning BPE as a leader in innovative DC solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Girish Chandra to the BPE family,” Mr. Satpathy continued. “His vast experience in the data center industry, coupled with his deep understanding of project management, makes him the ideal leader to drive our ambitious international business in the DC sphere and its expansion plans. We look forward to the significant contributions he will bring to the team.”

Girish Chandra’s addition marks a pivotal moment in BPE’s journey, as the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and global reach in the data center sector.

