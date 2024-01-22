BPE Unveils ‘BPE Bangkok Fun Uninterrupted’ Travel Scheme for Channel Partners

- Advertisement - -

In a bid to express gratitude to its valued channel partners, BPE (Best Power Equipments India Pvt Ltd) has announced a tantalizing travel offer titled ‘BPE Bangkok Fun Uninterrupted.’ This exclusive offer provides an opportunity for channel partners to embark on exciting trips to Bangkok and Goa, promising a 2-night and 3-day stay in the vibrant city of Bangkok.

The terms and conditions of the offer outline the criteria for eligibility. To avail of the enticing offer, channel partners need to make a qualifying purchase of either 30 pieces of Online MF1101B3, 2 pieces of 10kVA, or 60 pieces of MF1101B3. The offer is open to all BPE channel partners, encouraging participation from across the network.

The travel package includes a delightful 2-night and 3-day stay in Bangkok on a sharing basis. BPE covers all expenses during the stay. Traveling expenses are also considered, with departure options available from major cities such as New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Additionally, partners from other locations with direct flights to Bangkok are also included in this travel extravaganza.

The offer is valid for a specific period, running from January 22nd to February 20th, 2024. However, special price clearances or project orders will not be considered under this scheme. The flexibility of split billings allows partners to leverage the offer according to their preferences.

BPE, as the organiser of this remarkable travel initiative, reserves the right to cancel, modify, or adjust the scheme as needed. One of the unique aspects of the “BPE Bangkok Fun Uninterrupted” offer is the ability for a single partner to qualify for and enjoy multiple schemes concurrently. This adds extra excitement for channel partners looking to maximise their benefits and experiences.

As a company specializing in power management solutions, BPE’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with its channel partners is evident through initiatives like “BPE Bangkok Fun Uninterrupted.” By combining business excellence with exclusive travel opportunities, BPE continues to stand out as a brand that values and rewards its partners for their ongoing support and collaboration.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director, BPE commented, “We are excited to announce the ‘BPE Bangkok Fun Uninterrupted’ Travel Scheme for our Channel Partners.We welcome all the channel partners to actively take part in this scheme. This scheme will be for the period January 22 to February 20, 2024 and the products 30 pcs online of MF1101B3 and 2 pcs KVA OR 60 pcs MF1101B3. All product delivery and billing will be through our distributors Iris and Ingram Micro India. We wish all the partners a Happy and Successful New Year 2024.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

