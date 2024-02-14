BPE Unveiled Cutting-Edge Power Solutions – A Glimpse into the Highlight of Energy Technology

- Advertisement - -

Best Power Equipments (BPE) launched its innovative power solutions at a grand event held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at JY Campos Hall A, Bayanihan Center, Pioneer Cor United St. Mandaluyong City. The event, attended by approximately 150 distinguished guests, showcased BPE’s commitment to advancing energy technology with a diverse product portfolio. The featured product lines, including the BPI Series, MPI Series, MSI Series, and the GTC – MW megawatt Series, were unveiled to an eager audience.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director, BPE

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director, BPE expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest power solutions to an esteemed audience. BPE is committed to providing cutting-edge technology that caters to the diverse needs of our partners and clients.”

The program featured launch along with new solutions that empower businesses and communities. The combination of stylish tables, vibrant decor, and an open bar truly set the stage for an unforgettable celebration. In addition to the product launch, the event served as a successful platform for networking and collaboration, fostering connections among industry leaders, professionals, and experts.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

