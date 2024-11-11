BPE Strengthens ASEAN Presence with Quality Power Solutions and ‘Made in India’ Advantage, Partner Meet at Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments (BPE), a leader in innovative power solutions, recently discussed its significant progress in the ASEAN region, particularly in Vietnam, during a conversation with NCN Magazine. Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director of BPE, shared insights into the brand’s growing success and strategic positioning in these markets.

Can you tell us about the reception of BPE products in Vietnam?

“We are experiencing overwhelming acceptance of BPE products in Vietnam, a strong endorsement of our ‘Made in India’ strategy. The quality and value we offer resonate well in Vietnam and other ASEAN markets, positioning BPE as a formidable player in the region,” Mr. Satpathy explained.

How is the market structured in the ASEAN countries, and where does BPE fit within this landscape?

“We’ve identified two distinct layers in the ASEAN markets. At the top, premium-priced European and American brands dominate with high-end products. The second layer includes low-cost products lacking quality, certifications, and a project-oriented approach. BPE strategically bridges this gap by offering certified, high-quality solutions at a competitive price. This allows us to deliver exceptional value, meeting quality demands with a compelling commercial offering,” he elaborated.

How does the ‘Made in India’ aspect impact your business, especially with regard to local policies?

“ASEAN governments show a clear but unspoken preference for non-Chinese products, and this has fueled interest in ‘Made in India’ offerings. BPE’s alignment with this preference has facilitated stronger relationships, particularly in Vietnam, where the market eagerly welcomes quality Indian alternatives,” noted Mr. Satpathy.

What are BPE’s targets and strategies for Vietnam?

“Our Distributor CTO, Mr. Kenny, recently addressed partners in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, emphasizing our confidence in achieving a $2 million target with BPE’s diverse product range. We’ve already made a significant impact with the successful delivery of multiple 6kVA units for a Treasury project in Govt. Of Vietnam. This achievement has boosted our partners’ confidence that BPE can compete for large-scale tenders,” he highlighted.

What about BPE’s expansion into other ASEAN countries?

“BPE products are gaining traction across ASEAN. In Singapore, we’re supporting critical infrastructure for Singapore Airlines, and we’ve also installed our 150kva ups, with Lithium batteries, and Smart rack solution for their Critical Serveres, are credentials, and validate BPE’s reputation as a reliable brand capable of supporting large IT projects. We are optimistic about further expanding our presence in the region, offering dependable, high-quality products that address local needs.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 112