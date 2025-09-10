BPE Signs Strategic Partnership with Vastech Infosystem to Expand Market Presence

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), a leading provider of innovative and reliable power solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Vastech Infosystem, Mumbai. This collaboration aims to further strengthen BPE’s distribution network and enhance the accessibility of its products across key markets in India.

As part of the agreement, Vastech Infosystem will utilize its established dealer and reseller relationships along with its strong end-user connect to promote and sell BPE’s energy storage solutions, while BPE will provide regular product training, marketing support, and comprehensive service as per its policies. The partnership is effective from August 12, 2025, for an initial term of three years, renewable by mutual agreement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, BPE said, “This partnership with Vastech Infosystem marks another step forward in our mission to empower businesses and communities with world-class power solutions. Together, we aim to build stronger customer connections and deliver greater value.”

BPE’s Global Sales President, Mr. Swarup Das said, “Partners are key pillars of business expansion, and collaborating with Vastech will open up new markets for us. As an organization, we strongly believe in the 3 P’s – Partners, Profit, and Products. We are confident that this relationship will significantly enhance our market coverage.”

Mr. Azheruddin Syed, Director, Vastech Infosystem added, “We are delighted to join hands with BPE in this strategic partnership. Vastech has always believed in offering cutting-edge solutions backed by trust and strong customer relationships. By combining our extensive network with BPE’s proven expertise in power backup and energy storage, we are confident of delivering greater value to our customers and expanding our presence across new markets.”

