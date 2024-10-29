BPE Showcases Data Center Solutions at Dubai Cloud and Datacenter Convention

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments, leader in power infra solutions, recently showcased its capabilities at the prestigious Dubai Cloud and Datacenter Convention and Awards. This premier event gathered industry leaders, offering BPE an unparalleled platform to connect with key stakeholders and demonstrate its innovative solutions tailored to the modern data center landscape. BPE’s dedicated presence allowed the team to engage in meaningful discussions on their extensive expertise and global reach, further solidifying the company’s position as a trusted provider of scalable, efficient and customized data center solutions.

During the convention, BPE’s team engaged with data center consultants across various sectors, receiving strong endorsements for their made in India products. Consultants commended BPE’s comprehensive power solutions that encompass Modular UPSs, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), all designed to meet the evolving needs of data centers.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director of BPE

“At BPE, we are committed to providing innovative, efficient, and scalable solutions that empower data centers to achieve excellence. Our focus on fast delivery and excellent execution has resonated well with consultants in the Middle East, who face the challenge of high delivery times,” said Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director of BPE.

The convention also served as a launchpad for BPE to highlight its strategic partnership with ETA, a renowned name in MEP projects. “Our collaboration with ETA, known for major MEP projects like the Dubai Metro and Burj Khalifa, further shows our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our partners in the region.”

BPE’s commitment to providing end-to-end solutions was a key takeaway for attendees, solidifying the company’s position as a top-tier data center brand on the global stage.

