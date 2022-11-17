BPE Showcased their Products & Solutions at Singapore

- Advertisement - -

India’s leading manufacturer of end-to-end strategic power solutions, BPE (Best Power Equipments India Pvt Ltd) in the recent event of Singapore Odia society has showcased the entire range of products and solutions followed by upcoming business journey roadmap. The event was attended by the key business global customers at Singapore. The products showcased during the event include Single Phase, Large UPS and Data Centre solutions.

Amitansu Satpathy, Director of Best Power Equipments (BPE) was felicitated by P. Kumaran, High Commissioner of India in Singapore. Speaking on this occasion, Amitansu said, “This year, we aim to expand our market reach in Singapore and serve the various needs of the customer. We are catering to the businesses in Singapore and building solutions as per their needs.”

