BPE Partners with ASPAP Power System & Total Power Group in the Philippines, Seals $2M Deal for 2025–26

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), a leading Indian MNC providing end-to-end strategic power solutions, has signed a major partnership with ASPAP Power System and Total Power Group in the Philippines. The agreement, formalized in Noida, involves a business commitment worth $2 million for the fiscal year 2025–26.

This strategic collaboration will focus on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions, and data center design and power infrastructure—significantly strengthening BPE’s footprint in the Southeast Asian market.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE

“At BPE, we are committed to delivering innovative, reliable power solutions worldwide. Our partnership with Total Power Group and ASPAP Power System is a significant step toward empowering businesses in the Philippines with cutting-edge energy systems, including BESS, UPS, and DC infrastructure. Together, we power progress and a sustainable future,” said Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE.

With this milestone deal, Power is On! —as BPE continues its mission of powering global growth with smart, sustainable energy.

