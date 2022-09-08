BPE Participates In PCAIT Channel Vistas 2022, Launched Programs For Partners

- Advertisement - -

India’s leading end-to-end strategic power solutions provider, BPE Pvt Ltd, participated in PCAIT Business Owner’s Conclave “Channel Vistas 2022” on August 27th, 2022; the event was attended by Premier Channel Business Owners of Delhi. BPE partook in this gala event to showcase existing and future products as well as technology trends to an august gathering of over 200 credible IT business owners from across the IT community, ranging from Retailers, to System Integrators to Regional Distributors.

BPE envisions to significantly increase its channel base across India in tandem with an extensive growth of channel partners. Currently, the company has a robust network of over 300+ channel partners and through this event their key aim was to focus on channel growth; this was carried out by launching rebate programs for partners. Established in 2000, BPE has expanded its power solutions across various industries in the past two decades, from IT, Industrial, Health care, and Telecom to Data centers and many others.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Director, BPE

Sharing his thoughts on this occasion, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy Managing Director (M.D.) said, “BPE has been growing exponentially with the support of its channel partners both domestic and international, through today’s PCAIT Business Owner’s Conclave “Channel Vistas 2022” we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to our fellow business correspondents and partners. A new age of technology awaits India, as we all work towards a collective future objective to be the leading manufacturer in the industry.” BPE launched assured margin program, with the business profitability for the stake holders.

BPE conducted the event in the capacity of Gold Sponsors with PCAIT (Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology) for the objective to grow the businesses of its members through best channel practices and escalation of impending issues to Government Policy makers and respective brand owners. PCAIT is an Association of credible IT channel partners conducting a little over 80% of IT business in Delhi. PCAIT is to IT channel business as NASSCOM is to Software business.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.