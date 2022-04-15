BPE Organizes Tech Fair 2022 for their Channel Partners

- Advertisement -

India’s leading power manufacturing brand, Best Power Equipments (BPE) organized two-day Tech Fair 2022 at Holiday Inn, New Delhi. More than 150 channel partners & distributors gathered at the Tech Fair. The two-day event was followed by factory visit & R&D facility to Noida & Greater Noida. The event was addressed by Amitansu Satpathy, MD of BPE who congratulated each partner in making BPE a growth story.

The company displayed newly launched products & gave a demonstration of products like BPE IoT; a new product technology based on IoT which aims to be a game-changer for the industry. The company also unveiled its plans of introducing Cloud and CMS service enablement solutions including a Mobile App, Energy storage solutions 5kVA-500kVA, Lithium battery-based UPS, and three-phase modular UPS.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director – BPE

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director – BPE commented, “This is a memorable occasion as we are gathering today, I would like to thank everyone for making BPE a known brand in the industry.”

He also added that technological advancement in our industry is paving the way for the future. We would be regularly holding these sessions to educate our partners about new technologies in this industry.

BPE with its headquarters in Noida, India, was established in the year 2000. The company has strategically expanded, by providing power solutions for IT, Industrial & Critical equipment, telecom, data centers, and electro-medical gadgets, not only in India but in Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries.

BPE manufactures at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Noida. The product range includes Line Interactive UPS, Single Phase Online UPS, Three Phase Online UPS, Rack Mount/ Modular UPS, and Solar Inverter & IDU.

