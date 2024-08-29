BPE Opens 20,000 Sq. Ft. Factory in Greater Noida to Enhance Automated Testing Capabilities

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments (BPE), a leader in power solutions, announces the opening of its new 20,000-square-foot factory in Greater Noida. The state-of-the-art facility is now operational, featuring advanced automated systems for Lithium-ion battery manufacturing, BESS manufacturing on a large scale.

The new factory is part of BPE’s strategic expansion plan, designed to enhance the company’s production capabilities and support its growing market presence both domestically and internationally. The facility’s high-tech equipment, including automated battery testing and sorting machines, reflects BPE’s commitment to quality and innovation in the power solutions industry.

Mr. Vivek Kapoor, Chief Technology Officer at BPE.

“We are excited to launch our new facility, which marks a significant milestone in our growth journey,” said Mr. Vivek Kapoor, Chief Technology Officer at BPE. “This expansion allows us to increase our production efficiency and improve our service offerings across all sectors. The investment also demonstrates our dedication to providing high-quality power solutions to our clients worldwide.”

Located in Greater Noida, the factory benefits from its strategic positioning near key transportation networks, enabling BPE to efficiently serve markets in India, as well as in regions such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

