BPE offers fun trips to Bangkok & Goa for channel partners

- Advertisement - -

Best Power Equipment (India) Private Limited is a leading Indian organisation engaged in providing end-to-end strategic power solutions for the most critical applications. BPE provides a complete suite of power management solutions including Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), Customised smart rack solutions, and Solar Inverters.

BPE is offering an attractive offer of 2 nights and 3 days stay in Bangkok on a purchase of 3.5 Lakh & 2 nights & 3 days stay in Goa on a purchase of 7.99 Lakh.

The products under the scheme are BP1200, MFP6kVA, MFP10kVA, MF3120kVA, and NRGX5000 only.

The terms and conditions of the offers include: 2 nights and 3 days stay at, sharing basis (Bangkok/Goa) all expenses paid by BPE, the scheme is open to all BPE channel partners, travel expenses will be considered from (New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata) or from all other destinations where direct flight to Goa & Bangkok is available.

Invoice date: from 9th June to 15th July 2023 will be considered, special price clearance will not be considered, split billings are allowed, Rs 20k will be reimbursed for Goa, Rs 35k against Bangkok if the scheme is cancelled, BPE reserves all rights, to cancel/modify/the scheme.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.