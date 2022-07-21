BPE Offers an Incentive Trip to Bangkok for Channel Partners

- Advertisement - -

Best Power Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE), with more than 2 decades of manufacturing experience, innovation, and deep knowledge of energy conversion, provides a complete suite of power management solutions including Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), customized smart rack solutions, and solar inverters. To motivate the channel partners, BPE announced an attractive offer of 2 nights and 3 days stay in Bangkok on the purchase of 100 units of BPE 650 VA UPS @Rs 1925 plus GST.

The terms and conditions of the offer include: 2 nights and 3 days stay on sharing basis at Bangkok. All expenses paid by BPE, the scheme is open to all Be channel partners, travel expenses will be considered from (New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata), Invoice date: from 8th July to 29th July 2022 will be considered, special price clearance will not be considered, split billings are allowed, 30k will be reimbursed if the scheme is canceled, BPE reserves all rights, to cancel/modify/the scheme.

BPE with its headquarter at Noida India was established in the year 2000 and has been continually growing since then. The company has strategically expanded by providing power solutions for IT, Industrial, Health care, Telecom, and Data centers over the period, the company expanded its footprints in Singapore, Philippines, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, and other countries across the globe and became even closer to customers.

