BPE Launches Exciting Sales Incentive Scheme Offering Fully Sponsored Bangkok Trip for Channel Partners

- Advertisement -





Best Power Equipments (BPE) has unveiled an exciting new sales incentive scheme aimed at boosting partner engagement and driving product sales. The exclusive program offers a fully sponsored trip to Bangkok for channel partners who achieve defined sales targets within the scheme period.

Under the offer, participants need to purchase 10 units of MF 6 kVA or 2 units of MF 10 kVA UPS systems. The scheme is valid for purchases made through RD and ND channels.

As part of the reward, eligible partners will enjoy a 2 Nights & 3 Days fully sponsored trip to Bangkok, including air travel, hotel accommodation, and a complete travel experience. Travel expenses from major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata will be covered.

The scheme is valid from March 31 to April 25, 2026, encouraging partners to accelerate their sales during this limited period.

With this initiative, BPE aims to strengthen its channel relationships while promoting its MF series UPS solutions in the market. The company has urged partners to “rush their orders” and take advantage of this rewarding opportunity.

Interested partners can register themselves and contact for more information at +91 9289844866, marketing@bpee.com, or visit www.bpee.com.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 155