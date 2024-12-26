BPE introduces NRGX-2000, a cutting-edge wall-mount UPS with fast charging

- Advertisement -

Just months after inaugurating a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, India’s pioneering leader in the power solutions space Best Power Equipments (BPE) has now introduced NRGX-2000, a wall-mount, plug-and-play energy storage solution. The cutting-edge UPS system is equipped with a Lithium-ion battery and a unique fast charging capability, which enables at least 80% charging in less than 2 hours. The DG compatible power solution further comes with Pure Sine Wave, which makes it completely safe for all sensitive power-based devices.

“From small setups to large-scale enterprises, BPE is committed to the mission of empowering all with the most advanced power and energy storage solutions. Our latest offering, an extension of our flagship NRGX energy storage solutions range, is ideal for small and medium establishments, such as retail stores, shops, medium-sized households, ATMs etc, as it comes with a 2.0 kVA power capacity. As we step into 2025, we aim to capitalize on the buzzing market opportunities in the energy solutions space with a lineup of path-breaking products & customized power services,” said Mr. Amitansu Satpathy.

The operating voltage range of the advanced UPS is 110V~300V AC, dependent on the load on the system. It offers an impressive output voltage of nearly 230V, and also a back-up time of 50-60 minutes on connected load. In addition to the wall-mount device, the NRGX energy storage solution range by BPE also comprises a tower-shaped high-energy UPS, which is essentially high energy on wheels, and NRGX-ESS Lithium – yet another high energy storage solution on wheels, powered with on-line double conversion technology.

Notably, BPE is one of the biggest names in the domain, offering more than 1200 products to nearly 3 million clienteles across at least 14 countries. The trailblazing impact of BPE in enabling high-end power solutions can be ascertained from the fact that in the past 2-3 years itself, the company has to its credit leading projects, including ISRO, PowerGrid, MOPA Goa Airport, Delhi Safe City, Nuclear Fuel Complex Hyderabad, Singapore Airlines, Data Centre in Navi Mumbai and PSUs among others.

