BPE Introduces Exciting ‘Goa & Bangkok Fun Uninterrupted’ Scheme for Channel Partners

Best Power Equipment (India) Private Limited is a leading Indian organisation engaged in providing end-to-end strategic power solutions for the most critical applications. BPE provides a complete suite of power management solutions including Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), Customised smart rack solutions, and Solar Inverters.

BPE has introduced two schemes as part of the “Goa & Bangkok Fun Uninterrupted” offer. The first scheme allows partners to avail a two-night, three-day stay in Goa, while the second scheme offers the same duration of stay in Bangkok. These schemes are available to all BPE channel partners on a sharing basis, with all expenses covered by BPE.

For travel arrangements, BPE will consider travel expenses from major cities such as New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Alternatively, partners from other destinations with direct flights to Goa or Bangkok can also participate.

The scheme is valid from June 30 to July 22, 2023. Special price clearances will not be considered, and split billings are allowed. BPE retains the right to cancel or modify the scheme as deemed necessary. Each partner is entitled to one scheme only.

The products included in the scheme are the BP 1200 and all online up to 20kVA. These specific products are eligible for the scheme.

