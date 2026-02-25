BPE (India) Pvt. Ltd strengthens global footprint with inauguration of Dubai office

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE), India’s leading provider of technologically advanced power solutions, data centre solutions and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), has inaugurated its wholly owned subsidiary, BPE Power Management Consultancy FZCO, in Dubai. This strategic expansion reflects strong commitment and confidence in the Middle East market and reinforces BPE’s growing global presence. The company also announced joining of Mr. Stanislav Makarochkin as company’s lead operations in Dubai.

The region is witnessing a surge in demand for intelligent power infrastructure, driven by hyperscale and AI-led data centre expansion, renewable energy integration, healthcare growth, and the rise of enterprise and service ecosystems across the UAE and GCC. Initiatives such as the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 are further accelerating the need for resilient backup systems and grid-stabilising BESS solutions.

With proven deployments already supporting operations across GCC countries, BPE’s direct presence will enable deeper stakeholder engagement, faster service response times, and stronger regional partnerships, thereby strengthening its brand and long-term vision for the Middle East.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd said, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. Stanislav Makarochkin to the BPE family and offer my best wishes to a long and successful tenure at BPE. His exemplary record will surely enable BPE capture a sizable market share in the lucrative Middle East markets in the BESS segment which has been propelled by data centre expansion, renewable integration, healthcare and other tertiary industries.”

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Stanislav Makarochkin, Business Development Executive, BPE Power Management Consultancy FZCO said, “Best Power Equipments has a rich legacy strategic power solutions and has been one of the fastest growing companies in its industry. It is indeed a pleasure to be associated with them and to be their representative in the high-quality markets of the Middle East. I look forward to build on the company’s extensive capabilities and global reach to offer market breaking solutions to companies based in this region.”

After our success in neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the GCC regions, this move will definitely bring more confidence and commitment to the customers we are already addressing,” added Mr. Satpathy.

Mr. Makarochkin holds a Marketing degree and a Master’s in Management & Finance, with 4 years’ experience as a Marketing Manager at Schneider Electric. He later worked in B2B sales at IDistribute and founded a computer hardware supply company serving major Russian e-commerce platforms. He now joins BPE Power Management Consultancy FZCO to strengthen company’s marketing and business development initiatives. He could be reached at s.makarochkin@bpe.ae

To strengthen the organisation’s customer engagement, BPE Power Management Consultancy FZCO is scheduled to participate in Middle East Energy, scheduled from 7 – 9 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where leading companies come to source technologies and build partnerships across the full power value chain – from generation and T&D to clean energy, storage, digitalisation, and critical power.

BPE currently serves customers across 25+ countries through a well-established network of more than 3,500 channel partners and has successfully executed projects for global clients. Its international expansion strategy focuses on establishing regional offices that can provide localised technical expertise, faster response times, and project management support for large-scale installations.

The establishment of BPE’s new Dubai presence marks an important milestone in the company’s global growth journey, strengthening its ability to support customers across the Middle East with tailored, high-reliability energy management solutions.

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE) is a leading Indian MNC specialising in end-to-end strategic power solutions. Since our humble beginnings in 2000 in Noida, India, we have grown into a global leader in power infrastructure, serving customers in 20+ countries across the ASEAN and Middle East region. Our solutions include power backup systems from 650VA to 8MW, Li-ion solutions, Smart Racks, IDU, and more — providing intelligent, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions. We deliver advanced capabilities in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as a replacement for DG Sets, and we also provide comprehensive data centre solutions for critical applications.

