BPE (India) Pvt. Ltd signs agreement to manufacture UPS & Power charging equipment in Indonesia

Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE), India’s leading provider of technologically advanced power solutions, data centre solutions and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), has announced the signing of an agreement with a local partner to manufacture UPS and power charging products in Indonesia to supply industries such as BFSI, data-centres and other allied services. The agreement was signed by the representatives of both companies today. This agreement will give a boost to the Make-in-Indonesia initiative currently being promoted by the local Government.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd

Speaking on the development, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd said, “The Indonesian economy is amongst the fastest growing in Southeast Asia and has seen several international corporations operating in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Governance sectors set up large offices or their Southeast headquarters in and around Jakarta. All of them require high-performance power backup solutions, and our products are best suited for that. I am sure our local partner will maintain our high standards, which include manufacturing 3-phase UPS products, which most institutions prefer.”

BPE has supplied 20 kVa to 600 kVa solutions which have been in deployed in several locations especially catering to critical applications at data centers in Indonesia.

The local market has shown a CAGR of about 7% for the last few years, and this momentum is expected to last till 2030. The local economy has a high demand for 10-50 kVA systems driven by the rising need from hospitality, healthcare, apart from the BFSI and IT sectors. The highest hindrance faced by companies operating there is the influx of sub-standard products in domestic markets, which has caused significant losses to various companies over the years.

Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd has already initiated the technology transfer process to manufacture 3-phase UPS products and projects, and their Indonesian partner will start delivering those products by the next quarter.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

