BPE (India) Pvt. Ltd appoints exclusive trade partner in UK to tap lucrative Data Centre & ITeS segments

Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE), India’s leading provider of technologically advanced power solutions, data centre solutions and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), signed an agreement to onboard a new local partner who shall be responsible for assembling, sales and after sales service exclusively in the United Kingdom. This agreement was signed on the sidelines of Data Center World 2026 (DCW) an industry event which sees the presence of several leading companies and professionals in the AI & Data Center businesses.

Elaborating further on this partnership, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd, “After establishing prominent presence in Asia and Middle East, United Kingdom was the next frontier for BPE, as this market is like a goldmine for a company like ours, thanks to the abundant presence of large companies in the Data Centres, Banking and ITeS industries. Our newly signed partner is very well versed with the local UK market, and I am sure, together, we would be able to gain a significant toe-hold in the lucrative Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in a very short time.”

Data Centre World London 2026 was held from March 4, 2026 to March 5, 2026 at Excel London located in the capital city of United Kingdom. This year’s edition saw the presence of about 5,000 attendees from across the data centre industry. The topics which were widely discussed this year were Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G Sustainability Data security, Cloud computing making it an ideal place to learn about the latest trends and technologies, and network with other professionals to discuss on Data Centre challenges.

The last few years have seen a surge in usage of AI in various industries, which has increased workload and has driven unprecedented volatility in data center power systems. This has led to higher rack densities, rapid GPU load swings, which has resulted in higher thermal stress that is challenging power continuity and operational stability. Hence, ensuring uninterrupted energy supply is becoming essential to AI-driven facilities.

