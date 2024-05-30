BPE Highlights Power Quality Solutions at Chennai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and EL Asia 2024

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments (BPE), a leader in strategic power solutions, showcased its latest Modular UPS and NRGX systems at two significant industry events this May: the Chennai Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2024 and the 10th EL Asia 2024 International Exhibition in Bangalore. These events highlighted BPE’s commitment to advancing power solutions and solidified its position as a key player in the sector.

Ms. Apoorva Nanda Kumar, Marketing Specialist at BPE

On May 21, 2024, BPE participated in the Chennai Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2024, held at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. This event gathered over 500 end-user attendees and featured more than 50 speakers and 15 sponsors, making it a crucial hub for senior IT and DC professionals. With 70% of the attendees being senior IT and DC professionals, the convention provided an excellent platform for BPE to demonstrate its innovative solutions. Ms. Apoorva Nanda Kumar, Marketing Specialist at BPE remarked, “We are excited to engage with industry leaders and showcase our latest advancements in power solutions at the Chennai Cloud & Datacenter Convention. Our Modular UPS systems are designed to meet the dynamic needs of data centres, providing reliable and scalable power solutions.”

From May 24-26, 2024, BPE, in collaboration with its strategic partner Noel, participated in the 10th EL Asia 2024 International Exhibition on Power, Electrical, and Lighting, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC). attracting a diverse audience of industry professionals. Apoorva commented, ” This collaboration with our partner, Noel, at EL Asia 2024 underscores our commitment to bringing comprehensive and integrated power solutions to the market. Partnering with Noel, our trusted ally in the energy sector, amplifies our ability to deliver cutting-edge technologies. The response we have received is a testament to the growing demand for our innovative solutions, bolstered by the strong partnerships forged between Noel and BPE “

BPE (Best Power Equipments) is a leading provider of strategic power solutions, known for its reliable and innovative products tailored to meet the evolving needs of various industries. BPE’s range includes UPS systems, Li-ion batteries, and power management solutions designed to ensure continuous and efficient power supply.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

