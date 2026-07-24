BPE Group Unveils Roadmap to INR 700 Crore Group Revenue by FY’28

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Marking its 26th anniversary, Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), a leading smart power and energy solutions company, has unveiled a roadmap to take group revenue to INR 700 crore by FY’28. The company also virtually launched its new 4,000 sq. ft. facility in Greater Noida under the ‘Make in India’ mission, taking its cumulative manufacturing capacity to approximately 1,50,000 sq. ft. across six facilities and strengthening India’s position as a manufacturing hub. The group closed FY’26 with revenue of INR 400 crore.

Globally, Bloomberg NEF’s Energy Storage Market Outlook (1H 2026) projects annual energy storage deployments to reach 158 GW / 459 GWh in 2026, with cumulative capacity climbing to 2.9 TW / 10.5 TWh by 2036, underscoring the accelerating worldwide shift toward battery-based storage. The company is witnessing exponential growth, underscoring stronger fundamentals as it expands across domestic and international markets. Its next phase of growth will be anchored in export-led expansion, advanced manufacturing, and a strategic focus on clean energy solutions, particularly lithium-ion technologies and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), as rising demand from data centres, industrial facilities, telecom operators and infrastructure projects accelerates the shift away from diesel-based backup power. With demand for smart power solutions steadily rising both globally and domestically, BPE is positioning itself to be a strategic partner to these sectors.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE

Speaking on the company’s growth trajectory, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE said, “For BPE, this is not just a revenue milestone; it reflects the scale we have built as a self-funded Indian engineering company. As demand for dependable power and energy storage rises globally, our priority is to deepen our manufacturing capabilities, strengthen international partnerships, and build a larger role for India-made solutions in smart power solutions for critical infrastructure applications.”

BPE’s export momentum remains strong, backed by agreements signed with global partners. The company has a direct presence in Singapore, Indonesia, the UAE, Malaysia and Kenya, and is expanding its international footprint through a new Dubai office, partnerships in the United Kingdom, manufacturing collaborations in Indonesia, and planned entry into Russia, Romania and the CIS region with a sharpened focus on export-led growth across emerging markets

BPE serves customers in more than 25 countries, employs over 500 engineers, and supports more than five million installations globally.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

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