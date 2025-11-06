BPE Expands Southeast Asia Footprint through Strategic Partnership with Philippines’ Powerlines Digital Concepts Corporation

- Advertisement -

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), a leading provider of innovative and reliable power solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Powerlines Digital Concepts Corporation (PDCC), one of the Philippines’ foremost electrical and engineering solution providers. This is a significant milestone towards BPE’s expansion throughout Southeast Asia as it continues its strategic development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), which are essential for the advanced energy infrastructure in the Southeast Asia region.

The strategic partnership terms emphasizes that BPE and PDCC will collaborate on delivering improved Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) to improve energy reliability, efficiency, and sustainability in many different applications in the Philippines. Initially, PDCC has placed a product order valued at USD 200,000, marking as a significant positive start to the collaboration. The association is further expected to enhance the ability for greater adoption of smart, secure and sustainable energy storage technologies in the area.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, BPE said, “We are delighted to partner with Powerlines Digital Concepts Corporation in furthering our vision of expanding access to reliable and sustainable power solutions across Southeast Asia. Our state-of-the-art BESS technology intends to enhance the region’s emphasis on renewable integration and energy resilience, putting additional weight into our commitment to innovation through partnerships and local expertise.”

The partnership highlights BPE’s plan to boost its footprint in emerging Asian markets by forming localized partnerships that promote energy innovation and enhance operational excellence.

“This collaboration with BPE aligns perfectly with our objective of offering forward-thinking, future-ready energy and engineering solutions for the Philippines market,” spokesperson Mr. Romeo Alba, PDCC, stated. “The demand for energy storage is growing rapidly, and with BPE’s proven technology and experience, we can now deliver smarter and more efficient systems that will strengthen our customers’ operational reliability.”

BPE showcased its technological leadership earlier this month at Tech Week Singapore 2025, exhibiting at Data Center World Asia’s Singapore Pavilion (Booth K120) on 8–9 October at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Presenting its Made-in-India innovations and advanced BESS, NRGX, PS100, NRGX Wallmount, and Li-ion Battery solutions, BPE drew over 15,000 visitors and was recognized among the event’s “Must-See Exhibitors.”

Headquartered in India, BPE continues to empower global clients across data center, industrial, IT, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors with reliable and efficient power and energy technologies. This partnership with PDCC marks another milestone in its journey to redefine energy resilience and sustainability across growing markets worldwide.

