BPE Elevates Deepti Ray to the position of Chief Business Officer

Best Power Equipments India (BPE), a leading Indian multinational manufacturer, announces the significant milestone within the organisation. BPE has promoted Mr. Deepti Ray to the position of Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Best Power Equipments India Pvt Ltd.

Deepti Ray has been associated with BPE for over 14 years now. He has showcased exceptional dedication and expertise across various facets of our organization, having actively contributed to the finance, administration, operations, and service teams throughout his tenure. His deep understanding of company’s values, coupled with his unwavering commitment, makes him ideal for this elevated role

As the newly appointed CBO, Deepti will now oversee and guide all finance, administration, operations, and service teams. This expanded responsibility not only acknowledges his proven leadership but also his ability to drive strategic initiatives and foster collaborative growth.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments India Pvt Ltd

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments India Pvt Ltd said, “Deepti’s, unwavering dedication and innovative spirit have been a beacon of inspiration throughout his journey with us. As he continues to chart new paths and drive transformative growth at BPE, his commitment sets a powerful example of excellence. Together, we endeavour to embrace innovation as the cornerstone of our shared vision for the future”

Speaking about his new role Ray said, “My journey with this esteemed organization has been nothing short of exhilarating, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment. I am eager to collaborate with our talented teams to drive sustained growth and create meaningful impact.”

