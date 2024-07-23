BPE Celebrates 24 Years: “Vision 25”

- Advertisement -

Make in India, Innovation Leadership, and Global Expansion

Best Power Equipments(BPE) recently celebrated its 24th anniversary, “Vision 25,” and hosted an award ceremony at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Greater Noida. The event was a monumental success, with over 500 attendees apart from, 30 partners from ASEAN countries. e.g. Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, UAE, Nepal, Srilankan, and African countries.

BPE invited partners from across India and various other countries to honor their dedication and performance. Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director of BPE, expressed immense pride in reaching this milestone. He highlighted BPE’s pioneering efforts as the first Indian UPS manufacturing company to expand into countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, receiving excellent responses from these markets. “We are proud to be the first Indian company with the courage to expand internationally, and the positive response we’ve received is truly a proud moment for us,” remarked Mr. Satpathy.

The strong relationship with channel partners was a key focus during the event. Mr. Satpathy added, “We are a company ‘by the partner, for the partner, and of the partner.’ Our growth is intertwined with our partners, and their confidence in us has been instrumental to our success.” This partner-centric approach has been key to BPE’s consistent growth, with both the company and its partners thriving together.

BPE sign agreement with ENZO Plus a leadimg Distributor at Mylasia, with 300 strong partners, on the stage, shows a signifincance milestone.

BPE emplasize, on Innovation and technological advancements are core drivers of BPE’s success. With an engineering background from NIT Kurukshetra, Mr. Satpathy noted that BPE stays ahead of the market by anticipating future trends and developing products accordingly. The company has ventured into energy storage solutions with lithium batteries, offering 5KVA to 5MW scale solutions, which are cost-effective and environment-friendly alternatives to traditional diesel generators.

BPE’s commitment to the Make in India initiative and its expansion into international markets were also highlighted. Mr. Satpathy proudly stated that Made in India products have gained wide acceptability across Asian countries, fitting well into the global market’s shift away from China. “Make in India has wide acceptability all across Asia, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement,” he added.

During the occasion, Mr. Sushil Virnani, MD, shared last year’s success where BPE sold 10 MW UPS to a leading colo data center and 19 units of 500KVA to a leading MNC mobile manufacturing facility in Chennai. These achievements showcased BPE’s capabilities in addressing critical infrastructure in India with quality and reliability comparable to MNCs. BPE’s versatile product line gives partners the competitive edge to address all types of market potential.

Chief guest Dr. Haribandhu Panda, Director of Klorofeel Foundation, praised BPE’s CSR initiatives, highlighting contributions in education and training for underprivileged students from 1st to 5th grade in Odisha.

The celebration concluded with cultural functions to entertain partners and a gratitude-filled thank-you note to all for their support.

BPE’s focus on innovation, partner relationships, and the Make in India initiative positions it for continued growth and prosperity.

