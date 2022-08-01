BPE Celebrates 22 years of Trust, Leadership & Success

- Advertisement - -

India’s leading end-to-end strategic power solutions provider, Best Power Equipments (BPE), celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Saturday, 23 July 2022, at the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Rd. The celebration was followed by awards and entertainment program. On occasion, Mr. Shubhash Agarwal, Chairman of SMC Global Finance Security Ltd., was the chief guest.

Established in 2000, BPE has expanded its power solutions across various industries in the past two decades, from IT, Industrial, Health care, and Telecom to Data centers and many others. Headquartered in Noida for over 22 years, BPE effectively penetrated markets in Singapore, Philippines, UAE, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries. The event celebrated the journey of BPE over the years and the award ceremony was held to recognize everyone’s contribution to this journey. The award was given to the Premium National Distributors, Platinum Plus Partners, Indian Premium Partner, International Premium Partners and the most Promising Partner.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Director, BPE

Sharing his thoughts on this occasion, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy (emerging Director), said, “It has indeed been an inspirational journey for the whole team of BPE; every hour of work dedicated by every single employee has what collectively made our organization what it is today. Patience, perseverance, and persistence have been the driving forces of BPE’s success; looking back at our humble beginnings fills me with joy and pride. A new age of technology awaits India, as our future objective is to be the leading manufacturer in the industry, with innovation in Technology & Research and Development (R&D).

For twenty two long years, BPE has been supplying UPS to various multi-crore large projects across India and has been a trusted OEM for India’s leading banks and financial institutions such as HDFC, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Prudential, ICICI, IDBI, Bank of India and many others. BPE’s brightest engineering and operations resources have contributed to positioning our organization as flag-bearers of quality and output in the industry.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.