BPE Achieves Major Milestone with Installation of 19 500kVA UPS Systems at Foxconn’s iPhone Manufacturing Plant in Chennai

BPE (Best Power Equipments), a leading Indian power solutions provider, has reached a significant milestone by installing 19 500kVA UPS systems at Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing plant in Chennai. This installation not only enhances the plant’s operational efficiency but also underscores BPE’s contribution to the ‘Make in India’ initiative with cutting-edge technology achieving 97% efficiency.

Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director of BPE

Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director of BPE, who has over 30 years of experience in the power industry, expressed confidence in BPE’s future growth. He stated, “The acceptance of BPE by Foxconn for the Apple factory gives us enormous confidence and potential for presence. With India emerging as a preferred manufacturing hub, BPE UPS systems will see wider deployment, increasing our visibility and growth potential.”

BPE has already supplied over 10 MW of UPS systems to several leading government data centers, including Yotta Colocation DC. The company actively participates in exhibitions and data center events to showcase their products, positioning themselves as a frontrunner in the power solutions market.

Expanding its reach, BPE has recently supplied UPS systems to Singapore Airport, Indonesia’s Power System Department, and several universities in Malaysia. This international acceptance highlights the competitiveness of BPE’s ‘Made in India’ products against Chinese alternatives.

These advancements underscore BPE’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The successful deployment at Foxconn’s high-profile facility reinforces BPE’s role as a reliable partner in the power solutions industry and bolsters India’s reputation as a global manufacturing hub.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director of BPE

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director of BPE, expressed gratitude to the entire BPE team for this achievement. He stated, “This accomplishment marks a proud moment for BPE. Our cutting-edge UPS systems, made entirely in India, are crucial for Foxconn’s operations. We are now poised to reach the 1000 crore revenue mark as we penetrate more corporate enterprises. BPE is unstoppable and ready to seize new opportunities.”

This milestone is a testament to BPE’s technical prowess and dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, setting a new benchmark in the power solutions industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

