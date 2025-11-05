BPE Accelerates Brand Momentum – Onboards Seasoned Marketer Apoorva Nanda as AVP – Marketing & International Head

- Advertisement -

BPE (Best Power Equipments), a trusted leader in power solutions for over 25 years, appoints Ms. Apoorva Nanda as Associate Vice President – Head of Marketing & International Marketing. This strategic move underscores BPE’s commitment to accelerating its global brand presence while continuing to deliver reliable, technology-driven power solutions across domestic and international markets.

Ms. Nanda is an enthusiastic marketer and learner with over 12 years of experience in creating and executing impactful marketing strategies that drive brand awareness, consumer engagement, and business growth. She has a proven track record of using insights from the marketplace to create targeted campaigns and solutions to engage various audiences. Her proven experience of pursuing new channels and methods of communication will reinforce BPE’s position as a trusted global power solutions brand.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Apoorva Nanda back to the BPE family,” said Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE. “Her return brings renewed energy and vision to our marketing efforts. With her strategic insight and creative approach, we look forward to strengthening our presence in newer geographies and deepening the brand’s resonance with global customers.”

Upon her appointment, Ms. Nanda stated, “It is a privilege to rejoin BPE at such an exciting stage of its global journey. BPE is a frontrunner in its field, guided by a commitment to quality, customer focus, and technology innovation. My focus will be to further develop BPE’s brand story, take the relationship with clients to the next level, and explore new marketing channels that deliver against the growth objectives.”

By appointing Ms. Apoorva, BPE undertakes another significant step towards its vision to be an international player in power solutions, with a strong emphasis on driving business growth and customer success around the globe. The company remains focused on powering mission-critical applications and accelerating customer success across the expanding international customer base.

