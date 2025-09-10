Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Bourns at electronica India 2025 to Feature New Component Introductions, GaN-based Power Solutions and Demonstrate Highly-Effective Overtemperature Protection Solution

By NCN News Network
0
102
Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components for power, protection and sensing solutions, will feature the Company’s innovative product introductions, demonstrate an advanced, compact overtemperature protection solution and unveil its new India Design Centre at electronica India 2025, September 17 – 19. Bourns is a known leader in the development of standard and custom magnetics, circuit protection and sensing components, offering a range of solutions that meet increasingly complex design specifications that add functionality, efficiency, safety and reliability to electronics designs.

Bourns booth highlights include:

  • State-of-the-art Design Centre in Bengaluru — a hub dedicated to design support enabling faster, more reliable solutions
    • Customer access to an innovation-driven environment for collaborative application and reference design expertise
  • New Products –
    • POWrFuse™ High-Power Fuses designed for photovoltaic, energy storage, battery systems, and other power management systems
    • Thick Film on Steel (TFOS) for demanding applications
    • Ultra-compact GDT21 Series for powerful surge protection
    • SinglFuse™ High Voltage Brick Fuse SMD Fuse Family
  • High heat tolerant Riedon™ power film resistors
  • Grid-level bidirectional PFC and GaN microinverter energy storage system solution
    • Features Texas Instruments reference design board
    • Mini-breaker overtemperature protection demonstration shows improved heat dissipation and protection reset after abnormal overheating

You are invited to meet with Bourns’ component and application experts to see first-hand the Company’s latest products and purpose-built solutions that have been designed to add value while meeting essential next-generation application requirements.

Date: September 17 – 19, 2025

Location: Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre

Bourns Booth: Hall 5, A15

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Bourns

