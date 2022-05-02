Bosch Global Announces AIShield as a Gobal Start-up to Accelerate its Leadership in the AI Security Domain

- Advertisement -

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), today announced its AIShield program as an autonomous corporate startup with a special focus on building business in AI security domain. The AIShield team aims to democratize AI security solutions for developers, practitioners, and businesses by relaying its technology & research leadership in the global business ecosystem. Bosch AIShield is an industry-first, ready-to-deploy, and patent-powered solution with 20+ patents in AI security space. It provides vulnerability assessment and security protection to an organization’s AI-powered devices and cloud solutions.

Bosch AIShield started as an innovation in emerging technology area and was finally unveiled at CES in January 2022. The solution is offered via a SaaS product and consulting-led AI security services, suited for embedded, cloud, and on-premises implementations. The as-a-service feature helps organizations scale AI Shield on multiple AI systems. Bosch AIShield executes vulnerability analysis of AI systems and generates customized endpoint defense against external attacks. It generates an in-depth analysis and threat identification to eliminate security challenges and manage the associated risks for AI systems. Bosch AIShield builds on the leadership and envisions:

The creation of newer partnerships to augment domain knowledge and deliver value to customers while accelerating go-to-market (GMT) approaches

Acquisition of newer customer segments with new and innovative business models

Attract new tech talent in AI and security

Active participation in global standardization and regulatory aspects of AISecurity

Engagement with startup ecosystems around the world

On the announcement, Mr. Vadiraj Krishnamurthy, Head of Technology & Innovation, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), said, “The adoption of Artificial Intelligence has increased over the years to the point that it is now a mainstream technology across industry verticals. Bosch is committed to making AI trustworthy and building digital trust in AI. AIShield is an important product offering that protects AI systems against emerging threats from adversaries.”

“Bosch AIShield reflects our ‘Invented for life’ ethos and our commitment towards Digital Trust by securing AI Systems. AIShield venture is a step towards building an ecosystem of trustworthy AI around the world and accelerating AI adoption for enterprises and consumers alike. We want to make AI security accessible to all,” said Mr. Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President, and Managing Director, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

Recently, Bosch AIShield has received numerous market validations from industry experts – AI-first companies, platform partners, and security standards and regulatory bodies. As an independent and value driven organization, Bosch’s vision is to bring AI systems to bolster digital trust. The bold vision empowers AIShield startup complete autonomy to operate in the emerging AI security market, which will serve newer customers in an agile manner with innovative business models powered by unique technology.

