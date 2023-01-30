Bosch Announces the availability of Bosch Digital Twin-IAPM running on Amazon Web Services

- Advertisement - -

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), announced the availability of an Integrated Asset Performance Management (IAPM) solution running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Bosch Digital Twin – IAPM (Integrated Asset Performance Management) powered by AWS is a Cyber-Physical System solution for industrial and energy infrastructure customers.

The Bosch Digital Twin – IAPM uses artificial intelligence to improve predictability, decision-making, and operations efficiency. Customers can resolve issues and simplify complex automation by evaluating collected data. This enables implementation of Reliability-Centered Maintenance (RCM) and Total Productive Mainte­nance (TPM) practices. An ecosystem of actionable insights is created to drive identified competitive, operational, and business advantages.

Using AWS IoT TwinMaker, a cloud service which makes it faster and easier to create digital twins of real-world systems and apply them to monitor and optimize industrial operations, the solution enables customers with scalable digital transformation by connecting people, products, and processes. The Bosch Digital Twin-IAPM creates a digitally immersive visual representation of physical assets for enhanced human-machine collaboration.

Speaking about the power of Bosch’s innovation, Vadiraj Krishnamurthy, CTO, VP, Bosch Global Software Technologies, BGSW said, “Energy consumption by rotating equipment in large industries contributes to a major share of total energy. The Digital Twin – IAPM (Integrated Asset Performance Management) offering by Bosch has a direct impact in improving asset efficiency & therefore associated energy costs leading to efficient control of energy-related carbon emissions.”

“By combining Bosch’s manufacturing expertise from more than 200+ plants worldwide with AWS, Bosch Digital Twin – IAPM makes it easy and cost-effective to optimize industrial operations using the power of a cyber-physical solution based on industry specific artificial intelligence.”, adds Karsten Roenner, General Manager of grow platform, a Bosch company.

