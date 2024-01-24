Boost Your Phone Storage Capacity with These Effective Devices – Western Digital

- Advertisement - -

The global surge in mobile and smartphone subscriptions, exceeding 8.28 million and 6.4 billion, respectively, has significantly impacted daily life. Continuous advancements in design, specifications, and services have made smartphones essential for communication, content creation, and various functions. The evolution, marked by sleek designs, powerful cameras, extended battery life, and expansive displays, drives the demand for high-speed, high-capacity storage solutions within smartphones and as external accessories.

Today’s smartphones require responsive storage solutions to meet the escalating need for storage capacity. To address this and prevent storage issues, we bring you a list of innovative devices to expand your phone storage.

SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™:

To store beautiful Holiday moments SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™ is the best option. This affordable and handy flash drive with USB Type-C and Type-A connectors lets you easily move files between your iPhone 15 and other devices. It offers a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface coupled with a read speed of up to 400 MB/s[1] for quick file transfers. This flash drive is available with up to 256GB* capacity in Absinthe Green, Lavender, and Navagio Bay, and up to 1TB* capacity in black. There is also SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe for USB Type-C for iPhone users.

SanDisk iXpand® Flash Drive Luxe:

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is equipped with two connectors to easily move files between your USB Type-C™ and Lightning devices, including iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, and Android™ phones. This device offers an easy way to free up space on your iPhone– simply plug in the drive and reclaim space without the need for an internet connection. Available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities*.

SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD V2:

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage on the iPhone 15 Pro series. With fast NVMe™ solid-state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds1, this high-capacity drive is compatible with the Type-C port and offers durability for outdoor adventures. Moreover, up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance2 mean this durable drive can take a beating. The drive is available in three color options: Black, Monterey, and Sky Blue. Available in capacities up to 4TB*.

5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I cards

SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I cards are Ideal for Android™ devices, Chromebooks, and Windows® laptops, the new 1.5TB* microSD™ card with read speeds up to 160MB/s offers massive space for more of what matters. It is the world’s fastest 1.5TB* microSD UHS-I card with transfer speeds up to 150MB/s read** when paired with a SanDisk MobileMate® USB 3.0 microSD card reader builds upon SanDisk’s strong and long-lasting legacy of innovation in storage. This can expand storage in a flash for host devices that support UHS-I microSD cards, such as Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

