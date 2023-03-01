Boost Your Gaming Performance with AMD Raphael X3D Processors on GIGABYTE Motherboards

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced that GIGABYTE X670, B650 motherboard lineup with advanced configuration provides a perfect match for the latest AMD Raphael X3D processors with 3D V-Cache technology. This match delivers remarkable improvements on gaming performance for building ultimate gaming systems.

AMD first launched 3D V-Cache technology on Ryzen 7 5800X3D processors in 2022 and made it one of the best gaming CPUs. Now AMD brings 3D V-Cache technology to Zen4 and introduces AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and upcoming Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors with superior gaming performance. This new generation 3D V-Cache CPUs with more cores also raise L3 cache up to 128MB, and boost gaming performance thanks to the extra 64MB cache of 3D V-Cache.

As a leading role of motherboard manufacturer, GIGABYTE always works closely with AMD to prepare the hardware and firmware design ready for new processors from the initial design stage. Furthermore, GIGABYTE’s RD team cooperated with AMD to validate the latest AMD BIOS AGESA code, and provides up-to-date BIOS and drivers for X670 and B650 motherboards to unleash all advantages from new processors. Users can start enjoying the new processors on the gaming experience and performance once they download the latest BIOS from GIGABYTE’s official site and update it.

The latest BIOS and driver of GIGABYTE X670 and B650 motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and upcoming Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors has been uploaded to the official website. Users can update the BIOS in their familiar ways as ＠BIOS and Q-Flash, or utilize Q-Flash Plus without installing any processor, memory or even graphics card to enjoy the benefits from new BIOS code and processors.

