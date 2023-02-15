Boost Your DDR5 Capacity to 192GB with GIGABYTE 700 and 600 Motherboards

- Advertisement - -

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced that its Intel 700 and 600 series DDR5 motherboards can support 24GB and 48GB memory modules without BIOS update. This boosts the maximum RAM support from 128GB to 192GB on four DIMMs, and 64GB to 96GB on two DIMMs. The maximum speed runs up to XMP 7000 on2DIMMs 24GB configuration.

Users can enjoy an effortless overall boost of memory capacity and system performance on both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO platforms, as well as a productivity uplift for multitasking gamers and RAM demanding users. Get your GIGABYTE motherboards now and enjoy the boost.

