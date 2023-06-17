Boom in Displays Segment Driven by Demand for High Clarity, Color Contrast, Quick Response, and Larger Sizes

- Advertisement - -

The display market in India is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by factors such as the escalating demand for superior visuals and the increased adoption of displays across diverse sectors like gaming, education, and entertainment. OLED monitors are the most desired by gamers, as gaming needs high clarity and quick response and OLED displays offer better contrast, color accuracy, and energy efficiency than traditional LCD displays. With monitors equipped with OLED panels, customers can enjoy vibrant colours and deep black levels. The India display market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% for several years to come. Micro-LED displays are emerging with higher brightness and contrast, perfect for large displays and outdoor settings. Demand for higher resolution, refresh rates, and screen sizes is increasing in gaming, entertainment, and other sectors.

Performance of different DISPLAY brands in 2022 in the Indian market

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India, “Acer has witnessed impressive 130% year-on-year growth of its display segments, primarily fueled by the surging demand for large screen sizes in India. Acer recognizes the need to meet market demands and stay ahead of the curve by offering state-of-the-art, user-friendly display solutions at affordable prices.”

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame, Assistant General Manager at GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd (specialized in providing gaming displays), “Gigabyte has seen a very positive response from the Indian market for our gaming displays in 2022, especially the 2K and 4K monitors. We are happy to share that GIGABYTE monitors sellout in India in 2022 has doubled compared to last year. We are constantly striving to improve and innovate our gaming displays to cater to the needs of our customers.”

Mr. Vinay Shetty, Regional Director, Component Business, ASUS (India & South Asia), “The innovations in the display segment are many and when it comes to monitors, an OLED display is what we feel will redefine the display market. With monitors equipped with OLED panels, customers can enjoy vibrant colours and deep black levels, in addition to many other features for better viewing and a gaming experience. One of the monitors that we will launch later this year will feature an OLED panel with a high refresh rate, exceptional HDR performance, and VRR support for the best gaming experience.”

Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, TPV Technology, “TPV provides monitors under the brand names AOC & Phillips. As per the recent IDC report, we have secured the number 1 spot as the world’s leading gaming monitor brand. We aim to replicate this success in the Indian market as well. Our gaming monitors are going to be one of the key focus areas wherein for Phillips, we will be focusing on the B2B side for technology advancement. Apart from monitors, we are also launching other display solutions soon. We want to have a reasonable market share in all the segments that we operate in.”

Ms. Sushmita Das, VP – Business, Mercury (a brand of Plutus Electronics), “The India display market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.96% in the coming years. The market growth of the country is ascribed to the increasing adoption of advanced and innovative systems as well as the reduced costs of components. Mercury has clocked a strong growth in 2022, especially in the PC-monitor and peripherals segment.”

Mr. Arindam Saha, Sr Marketing Manager–IT Business of Moniots, ViewSonic India, “In 2022, we focused on expanding and building a strong channel network. ViewSonic is able to increase its Tier 3 reach by 400% with the aim of ensuring our monitors are available to a much wider audience across geography. To ensure the efficient delivery and availability of our products, we also successfully set up a robust distribution network in the country by appointing RIDs (Regional importers and Distributors) across India. As a brand, we are currently focusing on being the Top 3 monitor brand in India by the end of 2023.”

The latest technology and trends in the DISPLAYS segment!

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “The display industry is evolving rapidly with new technologies and market trends. OLED displays offer better contrast, color accuracy, and energy efficiency than traditional LCD displays. Micro-LED displays are emerging with higher brightness and contrast, perfect for large displays and outdoor settings. Demand for higher resolution, refresh rates, and screen sizes is increasing in gaming, entertainment, and other sectors. Our monitors have advanced eye-care features for customer safety.”

Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, TPV Technology

Mr. Atul Jasra of TPV Technology, “With digitization, the Indian market has changed enormously. The telecom penetration has fuelled growth for OTT, and digitisation, and there have been various initiatives introduced by the Government of India. India is one of the biggest and the most economical markets for data and this has helped the market to evolve. The Indian economy is largely consumption-based, hence it is relatively stable.”

Mr. Vinay Shetty of ASUS (India & South Asia), “We have a wide range of displays designed for productivity, gaming, and creativity. Our monitors are equipped with Eye-Care technology that is designed to reduce eye strain caused by spending prolonged periods in front of a display. Our gaming monitors also boast a high refresh rate that goes up to 360 Hz and different gaming modes to enhance the overall gaming experience. The ProArt line of displays focuses on colour accuracy as it is one of the key criteria for a creative professional.”

Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, TPV Technology, “The market is ever evolving — people start with mobile gaming and gradually move on to console gaming. The moment they get deeper into serious gaming, people start looking for the latest technologically advanced monitors. It is happening in developed markets and will be followed in India soon. We offer a range that caters to all segments–entry-level gaming to high-end gaming monitors.”

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame of GIGABYTE India (specialized in providing gaming monitors), “The gaming display segment has seen significant growth in recent years, with customers demanding high-quality displays like AORUS 4K monitors that offer immersive gaming experiences. GIGABYTE not only introduced large-size 4K gaming monitors in India, such as AORUS FO48U and AORUS FV43U but also recently introduced the M32UC curved gaming monitor that has received unanimous praise from all over the world. GIGABYTE M32UC is listed by RTING.com as one of the best-curved gaming monitors.”

Ms. Sushmita Das of Mercury, “Display screens use several technologies such as light-emitting diodes (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), and others. Displays are largely adopted across consumer electronic devices, like televisions, laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches. The deployment of technologically advanced systems like NFC-enabled POS systems as well as smart ATMs is set to play a vital role in fuelling the market’s growth in India. At Mercury, we focus on LED technology for our range of Monitors sold in the Indian market.”

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “We strongly believe that the product range, technology, and latest features will be the game-changers. For the display segment, our main focus will be providing USB Type C monitors. Additionally, since it’s a single cable used for all our monitor needs, the feature makes the monitors lightweight, and easy to carry by reducing bulkiness and adding that extra style factor to the set-up. With over 60 W power, you can charge your device directly from your monitor thus avoiding a separate charger to be carried. Type C further combines HDMI, VGA, and Displayport into one, reducing cable clutter.”

Displays provided by the brands

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “Acer has a wide range of monitors that use IPS, VA, and OLED panels, providing customers with different options. The refresh rate for these monitors ranges from 75 Hz to 380 Hz, ensuring that customers have access to high-quality displays that meet their needs. Our products come in a wide range of screen sizes, including regular 16:9 monitors and ultrawide 21:9 and higher aspect ratio monitors, ranging from 18.5″ to 49″.”

Mr. Vinay Shetty, Regional Director, Component Business, ASUS (India & South Asia),

Mr. Vinay Shetty of ASUS (India & South Asia), “We have expanded our ProArt lineup with the more affordable PA247CV and XG16AHP-W in our portable monitor series. The PA247CV is a competitively-priced full HD monitor that boasts factory-calibrated colours along with a wide colour gamut with 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 colour space for content creators. The monitor is powered by USB-C and can be daisy-chained with other PA247CVs for a multi-monitor setup. The ROG Strix XG16AHP-W is our innovative gaming monitor for users who want to game on the go.”

Ms. Sushmita Das of Mercury, “Mercury offers a complete range from the entry-level 15.4-in and 17-in LED Monitors which are primarily used in the CCTV and In-Shop usages. Our prime channel product is the Mercury 18.5-in, 20-in, and 22-in LED Monitors which are all equipped with HDMI, high-grade display LED panels, rich contrast ratio, and design suited for all types of users. The after-sales-service is supported by our service arm, Kaizen Infoserve, which provides a pan India coverage and up to 3-year warranty (model specific*)”

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “Currently ViewSonic in India has a total of seven different monitor series: TD series (well-suited for point-of-sale, point-of-information, signage, and hospitality applications); XG series (for the professional gamers); VX series (for crossover/entertainment); VG Series (for office users); VP Series (for the people who love to explore their creativity); VA series (for work and home needs); and Portable series (for the people who like to keep creating and working while on the move).”

Target display segments of the brands

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “While we cover a wide range of industries, our primary emphasis lies on providing for the education sector. We’re confident that our webcam-based solutions with advanced eye-care features have the potential for significant adoption as online education gains momentum and people spend more time on screens.”

Mr. Atul Jasra of TPV Technology, “Our professional displays are mostly for B2B for which we have a very good product line with minimum downtime. We offer excellent after-sales service which is of international standard.”

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame, Assistant General Manager at GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame of GIGABYTE India (specialized in providing gaming monitors), “Our main customers for gaming monitors are gaming enthusiasts who demand high-quality displays that offer immersive gaming experiences. We reach them through various channels, including online and offline retail/reseller stores, our AORUS social media platforms, gaming events, and so on. Except for the powerful CPU and GPU, we care more to provide accurate, vibrant, and exciting colours, ensuring that the average color deviation is Delta E<1, and we also are the only manufacturer in the world to use world-renowned X-Rite color calibration 2.0.”

Ms. Sushmita Das of Mercury, “Mercury LED Monitors are used across various consumer segments. The smaller screen sizes of 15.4-in and 17-in are mainly used for CCTV and in-shop displays. Mercury 17-in square model is a popular model for government projects wherein we provide for some specific requirements. Mercury 18.5-in and 20-in are mainly focused on the Home, Education, and SOHO segments. Mercury 20-in and 22-in are targeted at the professionals, home gamers, and corporate.”

Mr. Arindam Saha, Sr Marketing Manager–IT Business of Moniots, ViewSonic India

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “Our target audience ranges from students, office/corporates, gamers (beginners, professionals and casual), designers, video editors, photographers, content creators, digital artists, and more. We also cater to organisations that use touch-screen monitors for the retail requirements with POS facilities and others.”

The Recent display launches by the brands

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “Our latest product range comprises ultrawide monitors that come in 29.5-inch, 38.5-inch, and 49-inch sizes. These monitors offer users the advantage of efficient multitasking, as they provide ample screen space to work on several applications without the need for multiple monitors. Our goal with this new line is to enhance our customers’ productivity by streamlining workflows.”

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “We recently launched our new range of USB Type C monitor VA2409-MHU. As mentioned above, a Type C monitor is one of the most efficient ways to declutter one’s workstation. The USB Type C allows high-speed data transfer, offers faster charging capabilities, and helps to save space on the work set-up while reducing the hassle of multiple cables. Furthermore, the feature adds that extra style factor to your display, making the monitor lightweight as well as easy to carry by reducing bulkiness.”

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame of GIGABYTE India (specialized in providing gaming monitors), “We have a wide range of FHD, QHD, and UHD monitors like AORUS FO48U, AORUS FV43U, M32UC, M27Q, G34WQC A, G32QC A, G24F 2, M27F A, etc. These monitors are designed to provide gamers with a smooth and immersive gaming experience offering outstanding color accuracy and consistency. M series monitors come with KVM features. AORUS FO48U and AORUS FV43U feature a large 4K UHD resolution and high refresh rates of 120Hz and 144Hz, respectively.”

Mr. Atul Jasra of TPV Technology, “We launched an interactive panel in the professional display segment in India in early 2023 which is receiving very good feedback. We are competing well with other renowned brands in the market. Currently, the system integrators provide solutions with our hardware.”

Brand USP

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “Acer aims to offer the latest technology at an affordable price while remaining committed to preserving the environment. By balancing affordability and environmental responsibility, we hope to make cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience while contributing to a greener future.

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame of GIGABYTE India (specialized in providing gaming monitors), “Our brand’s USPs for gaming displays include high-quality displays that offer immersive gaming experiences, advanced color accuracy, and low response times. We also offer a wide range of displays that cater to different needs and budgets, making gaming accessible to everyone. Not to mention, we also have exclusive KVM technology.”

Mr. Vinay Shetty of ASUS (India & South Asia), “ASUS thrives on innovation and our focus remains on the overall performance and visual innovation. Many of our gaming monitors come with a high refresh rate that goes up to 360 Hz for fast-paced gaming, Eye Care, and flicker-free technology that protects eyes from fatigue and accurate colour reproduction. Regarding gaming displays, we hit our projections and sales expectations in 2022 and one of the reasons is our continuous innovation. Monitors in our portfolio are also console ready with 120Hz gaming support.”

Ms. Sushmita Das of Mercury, “True Specifications – Top grade Panel, HDMI support; Warranty – Pan India warranty covered by the prestigious Kaizen Infoserve; and Range – a complete product range from 15 into 22in is available for all types of demands and requirements.”

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “Providing a wide range of high-quality visual solutions is our USP. We are one of the very few brands that provide a 3+2 years warranty to give peace of mind of tech support to all our customers as we have monitors for every segment. Additionally, our own technology SuperClear monitor allows clear and good contrast of colors from 178° all around the display unit, whether you are looking at the screen from above, below, the front, or the side.”

Channel Policies Adopted by the Brands

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “To ensure that our channel partners have a comprehensive understanding of our products, we offer training programs, incentives, and support. By doing so, we aim to motivate our partners to effectively promote our products to customers, ultimately driving sales and increasing customer satisfaction.”

Ms. Sushmita Das, VP – Business, Mercury (a brand of Plutus Electronics),

Ms. Sushmita Das of Mercury, “Mercury monitors are distributed in the channel through our National and Regional Distributors. We use social media marketing, roadshows, and direct talks with our partners to update on new technology, products, and roadmaps.”

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame of GIGABYTE India (specialized in providing gaming monitors), “Our India channel ecosystem for gaming displays involves working closely with our strong partners to ensure that our products reach customers in a timely and efficient manner. We provide our partners with training and support to ensure that they have the knowledge and skills required to sell and support our gaming displays effectively. At the same time, we also help channels to promote and sell through various O2O integrated marketing strategies and activities.”

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “We strive to offer a wide range of display solutions for different needs of our audience. ViewSonic also is the only brand to offer a 3+2 years warranty which further strengthens our position with the channel partners as they can pitch our monitors with full trust and reliability. We also have the maximum number of demo units helping distributors close the orders efficiently. We provide quick payouts to our channel partners, in some cases it’s even on a weekly basis. ”

Mr. Vinay Shetty of ASUS (India & South Asia), “Product knowledge is key as that allows our partners to educate prospective customers about our displays. We offer them guidance on the key features and USP along with marketing materials that will help them to showcase our innovative displays and close a sale. We motivate our partners by extending our support from time to time in the form of additional sales support or any other assistance they may require.”

Mr. Atul Jasra of TPV Technology, “Distribution plays a very pivotal part indeed. If your product is not distributed well, you will not succeed. Our products are available on all online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. We strategize our distribution according to the requirements of a particular territory. We have offline distributors for the South & West India regions and micro-distributors for the North. We are available on all the prominent channels offline & online.”

Displays planned by the brands for FY 2023-24

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “We are planning to launch smart monitors, featuring a range of screen sizes from 24-in to 43-in. These monitors also boast impressive gaming capabilities, with refresh rates ranging from 240 Hz to 380 Hz. We believe that these features will provide an immersive and seamless gaming experience for our customers.”

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame of GIGABYTE India (specialized in providing gaming displays), “We are constantly working on new gaming displays that offer advanced features and immersive gaming experiences. While we cannot disclose specific details at this time, we can assure you that we are committed to offering the best gaming displays to our customers.”

Mr. Vinay Shetty of ASUS (India & South Asia), “We have several models lined up in our gaming and the ProArt range. VG247Q1A will be one of our latest offerings that will bring improved gaming performance in a 24-inch screen size. It will have a refresh rate of 165Hz and technologies like ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB), Adaptive Sync, and 120Hz full HD compatibility with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. We also have an OLED gaming monitor lined up that will enable QHD gaming with top-notch HDR performance and a high 240Hz refresh rate. On the ProArt side, we have some models with up to 4K resolution support, OLED panels, and impeccable colour reproduction.”

Ms. Sushmita Das of Mercury, “After the successful launch of the 34-in and 32-in gaming monitors, we are going to launch Mercury 32-in QHD Gaming Monitor soon in India. The product shines with a 32-inch QHD Display, 1800R curved screen for the ultimate gaming view and feel. An excellent 2560×1440 Resolution & 144 Hz refresh rates promise a complete experience to the user. With G Sync Support, VESA Mount and HDMI, Mercury 32-in QHD promises an ultimate experience to professional and gaming users.”

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “Our upcoming monitors of the OLED series will be the next big thing for the brand. The new range will offer amazing features in the touch-screen segment and is sure to take the market by storm.”

Future Plans & Visions

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India, “We currently hold the top position for online sales and a second position for offline sales, and we are dedicated to achieving leadership in every vertical. Our vision is to extend our influence and sustain a significant market presence in all industries, promoting progress and providing benefits to our clients.”

Mr. Arindam Saha of ViewSonic India, “ViewSonic aims to be among the TOP 3 brands in the display segment in India. We want to offer products to our customers that help them add value to the workspace and address all their needs/concerns.”

Ms. Sushmita Das of Mercury, “We will continue to provide premium quality displays at affordable prices to the Indian consumers, adding new models and series from time to time.”

Ms. Supriya Gawde Mankame of GIGABYTE India (specialized in providing gaming displays), “We aim to strengthen our position as a leading brand in the gaming displays segment. We plan to offer innovative and high-quality displays that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. We also plan to expand our reach by working closely with online and offline channel partners to promote our products in more locations and through more touch points.”

In a nutshell

Additionally, market trends indicate that customers are increasingly interested in larger displays, high-resolution screens, better color contrast, and curved displays for a more immersive gaming experience. Hybrid working, an increasing number of gaming enthusiasts, and regular gaming tournaments are all driving the demand for displays. This is the right time for vendors and partners to leverage the opportunities.

