Bombay Stock Exchange MD & CEO Inaugurates the new CtrlS Hyderabad Datacenter-3

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter operator, has launched its new AI-ready datacenter – Hyderabad DC3, located in the financial district of Gachibowli, Hyderabad. CtrlS Datacenters has invested over Rs 500 crore in this facility, which has approximately 1,300 racks capacity. The facility has been inaugurated by Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Hyderabad DC3 facility has a built-up area of 1.34 lakh sq. ft and 13 MW IT load capacity. It is a ground + 5-storeyed facility, which is aiming for LEED Platinum-certification by leveraging renewable energy and advanced water recycling amongst other sustainable initiatives. The datacenter is AI-ready with advanced cooling technologies and is designed to comply with seismic zone 2 standards. The fully flood-proof facility also ensures 9-layer physical security.

With access to cloud connect services from Google, Oracle, Azure and AWS via CtrlS Cloud Connect, CtrlS Datacenters is the first and only Google Cloud Partner Interconnect provider in Hyderabad. Hyderabad DC3 provides access to major Internet Exchange (IX) providers via IX Connect portfolio. The facility is interconnected to all major datacenters within Hyderabad with CtrlS Metro Connect and major CtrlS datacenters across Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi via CtrlS NLD Connect.

Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE who inaugurated the Hyderabad DC3 facility said, “I am delighted to inaugurate the Hyderabad DC3 facility. Datacenters have become a part and parcel of most of the FinTech companies today. They are important to help the industry grow further. Particularly from a stock exchange perspective, datacenters have become very important. I am happy to see that CtrlS Datacenters is growing in a big way. I wish that our relationship continues to grow further.”

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters stated, “Hyderabad is one of the major datacenter hubs in the country, with a growing demand from enterprises, and cloud service providers. The city is one of the most preferred locations for hosting disaster recovery services, owing to its seismic zone-2 status. Our new facility will further strengthen the city’s role in shaping India’s digital future.”

He further stated, “BSE has been at the forefront of driving digital innovations and ecosystem in India, and it’s a matter of pride that Mr. Ramamurthy – MD and CEO of Asia’s oldest stock exchange – BSE – inaugurated our latest facility. This inspiration will drive our commitment to enable our customers in their digital transformation journey.”

Mr. Suresh Kumar Rathod, President, Colocation Business, CtrlS Datacenters

Mr. Suresh Kumar Rathod, President, Colocation Business, CtrlS Datacenters added, “CtrlS Datacenters has been pioneering the overall datacenter landscape in India. Having established large campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, Hyderabad too holds a lot of prominence in the company’s overall growth plans. We have made significant strides in the past and are well on track to create over 1GW capacity in the near future.”

With this launch, CtrlS Datacenters now operates 3 facilities in Hyderabad – one in HITEC City and two in the Gachibowli financial district. The company has a nationwide footprint of 250 MW of datacenter capacity in strategic tier-1 markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, Hyderabad and Kolkata. CtrlS Datacenters also operates Edge datacenter facilities in tier-2 markets such as Patna and Lucknow.

