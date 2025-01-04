Bluei Unveils Advanced CCTV Solutions, AI Integration, and Global Expansion Plans

- Advertisement -

Bluei Store Pvt. Ltd. offers advanced surveillance products including CCTV, Wi-Fi cameras, biometrics, and more for enhanced security. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vanjul Chopra, Executive Director, Bluei Store Pvt. Ltd. highlights their innovative CCTV products, AI integration, and global expansion plans.

Can you tell us about the products you’re showcasing at the exhibition?

We are displaying our latest CCTV cameras, including our new solar light view camera. This product has three views and an inbuilt solar light feature, which eliminates the need for an additional light. It also includes a 4G SIM, making it a self-sufficient solution. This product is a recent launch and is being introduced here at the exhibition.

How does AI play a role in your industry?

AI plays a crucial role in the CCTV camera industry. Today, AI solutions are essential for tasks such as face recognition, number plate detection, and even gender detection. These features help enhance the security process, making it easier to identify suspects and prevent theft.

What sets your products apart from competitors?

Our products stand out due to their high quality, local service center support, and affordability. These advantages give us a competitive edge, ensuring that our customers receive excellent value for their investment.

Do you have any plans for the Make in India initiative?

We are already manufacturing some of our cameras in India, and we plan to expand this in the future. By 2025, we aim to produce our 4G and Wi-Fi cameras locally as part of our Make in India commitment.

What are your plans for 2025?

In 2025, we plan to expand our presence in the global market. Our goal is to export products outside of India and establish a strong foothold in international markets. We are also working on developing new products that will help us grow globally and give us an edge in the competitive landscape.

