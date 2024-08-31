Bluecom Infotech’s Journey – Insights from MD & CEO Biren Yadav on Growth, Market Strategy, and Success

- Advertisement -

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Biren Yadav, MD & CEO of Bluecom Infotech Private Limited shares insights into Bluecom’s growth, market strategies, and the importance of building genuine, value-driven relationships.

Could you please introduce yourself?

Bluecom is proud to be the title sponsor of this year’s Synergy Conclave 2024 at ASIRT. With nearly two decades in the industry, Bluecom has established itself as a leader, particularly in our distribution vertical, where we manage a comprehensive commercial portfolio. As a first-generation entrepreneur, I’m thrilled to engage with the vibrant partner community at ASIRT.

What sets this association apart is the unique camaraderie among its members. The bond shared here is unlike any other I’ve encountered. This isn’t just about business—it’s about mutual support, both professionally and emotionally. The partners at ASIRT consistently demonstrate their commitment to one another, whether through collaborative business ventures or active participation in various activities, including sports.

Bluecom has been fortunate to grow alongside these partners, and we’re deeply grateful for their role in our success. Moving forward, we are excited to deepen our collaboration with this exceptional fraternity. We have several new initiatives in the pipeline that we will unveil soon, aiming to further strengthen our ties and expand our business. At Bluecom, we believe that true success comes from building relationships that go beyond transactions, and ASIRT exemplifies this ideal.

How does Bluecom manage its business during challenging market conditions?

Distribution is undoubtedly challenging, but having partnered with Lenovo from the beginning to distribute their entire commercial portfolio, we’ve mastered the trade. I believe in adding value to everything we do, including how we communicate with people. Our comprehensive and niche product portfolio has allowed Bluecom to thrive as a profitable organization. By focusing on quality and value, we’ve successfully managed our profitability and continue to perform well in the market.

What message would you like to convey to the viewers?

In any business, having strong ethics and principles is essential for success. If you approach your work with the right intentions and emotions, you’re likely to succeed. The IT sector, especially in India, is booming, presenting incredible opportunities. With the right mindset and approach, you can sustain growth and achieve strong margins. I don’t believe in just Googling distribution strategies; I focus on connecting with people genuinely, not just as business professionals but on an emotional level as well. This approach has consistently helped us succeed, and I’m proud to say we’re doing exceptionally well at Bluecom.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Bluecom Infotech

