Blue Microphones introduces two premium USB Mics for streamers and creators in the Indian market

Blue Microphones announced the launch of two USB microphones, Yeti X and Yeti Nano, in the Indian market. These USB mics can be used with various platforms from gaming, live streaming, YouTube content creation, and home studio work – all providing broadcast-quality recording. The Blue Microphones are simple to set up and connect with plug ‘n play operation for instant streaming with PC or Mac. Both mics help musicians and content creators deliver exceptional audio with a full range of premium studio microphones.

“Yeti X was created based on feedback from content creators all over the world, who need fast and easy-to-use tools that help them sound their very best. It gives creators the ability to customize their sound using high-quality effects and presets quickly and easily. Additionally, new features like high-res LED metering and a multi-function smart knob make it easier than ever to deliver professional results for gaming, streaming, and podcasting,” said Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India.

YETI Nano

He further added, “With Yeti Nano, content creators can easily record and stream with the signature studio quality sound of Yeti, in a new compact and streamlined design that fits in perfectly on any desktop. Whether you are gaming, making a business call, or recording something new, you’ll be heard loud and clear with incredible sound quality, every time.”

Combining legendary Blue audio quality with innovative new features, Yeti X is the ultimate tool for creators who want to deliver professional content and build their audience. Yeti X is custom tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch™ and Mixer streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions.

Yeti X features a four capsule condenser microphone and an 11-segment LED meter that goes from green to red, so streamers can check and adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera. An illuminated multi-function smart knob provides precise control over mic gain, mute and headphone volume. The smart knob also controls the blend of microphone signal and computer sound, so creators can quickly adjust the amount of computer audio versus microphone audio that is heard in the headphones.

Yeti Nano delivers Blue studio-quality sound, with two proprietary condenser mic capsules that are specifically tuned to give voice exceptional presence and detail. Yeti Nano supports high-quality 24-bit/48kHz recording, so creators can give your podcast or video truly professional production value. Plus, Yeti Nano offers plug ‘n play performance with a wide range of software and operating systems, making it versatile and easy-to-use in any environment. Featuring two pickup-pattern controls directly on the mic, Yeti Nano gives the flexibility to record a single source, or multiple sources at once.

