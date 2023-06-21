BLOOD DONATION CAMP – AN AWARNESS FOR ALL

- Advertisement - -

Udaipur Computer Traders Association organized Health Checkup and Blood Donation Camp at Sudha Orthopedic and Gynecological Hospital. Despite heavy rains due to Biparjoy storm, blood donors participated in the above camp with full enthusiasm and in total 52 people donated their blood. Despite heavy rains due to Biparjoy storm, blood donors participated in the above camp with full enthusiasm and in total 52 people donated their blood. The camp’s main objective was to raise awareness among people about blood donation and educate them about the importance of donating blood. Along with the blood donation camp, delicious refreshments were also kept in the camp, which everyone took advantage of and praised with open heart. In this way everyone made this camp of Udaipur Computer Traders Association memorable with full enthusiasm, zeal and enthusiasm. Donate blood, donate life and spread cheer and happiness all around is the motto which drives this mission. A number of volunteers with rare blood-groups have also registered for donating their blood. The blood donors can save lives of others and the activity also reduces the risks of cancer, heart attacks, damage to liver and pancreas.

In the end, President of Udaipur Computer Traders Association Vikas Agarwal, Secretary Rajeev Mehta and executive members expressed their gratitude to all the serving doctors and Managing Director of Sudha Hospital Mr. Madan Lalji Agarwal by covering them with a blanket and presenting mementos.

