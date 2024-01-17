Blitz 2024 – Happiest Minds Annual Tech Fest, A Celebration of Innovation

- Advertisement - -

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, organized the 7th edition of its Annual Tech Fest – Blitz 2024 at St. John’s Auditorium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, 11th Jan 2024.

The theme for this year’s Blitz, “Ignite Inspire Innovate”, perfectly encapsulated the company’s technology mission and ignited a spark of creativity and innovation in 5000 plus Happiest Minds. The teams from Electronic City and Madivala campuses of Happiest Minds joined the celebration at St. John’s Auditorium. Happiest Minds from all other locations – Noida, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Madurai, and Coimbatore, joined the celebration virtually and had cultural events and celebrations in their respective locations.

The Blitz Finale was inaugurated by Ashok Soota (Executive Chairman), Venkatraman Narayanan, (MD & CFO), Joseph Anantharaju (Executive Vice Chairman), Ram Mohan (President & CEO of IMSS), Sridhar Mantha (President & CEO of GBS), Priya Kanduri (Senior Vice President & CTO, IMSS), Aurobinda Nanda (President – Operations & Deputy Chief Executive Officer, PES) and the Chief Guest, Dr. Kris Gopalakrishnan. Dr. Kris is the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, a Co-founder of Infosys, and the President of the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF). Kris is also the Chairman of the Council of IISc, Chairman of BoG of IIIT Bangalore, and Chairman of RBI Innovation Hub.

During his welcome address, Joseph Anantharaju greeted the audience and emphasized the importance of technology for business growth and touched upon the journey of Blitz since its inception in 2014. Dr. Kris spoke about the role of technology in his life, and the importance of reading and the readiness to keep learning in his keynote address. The tech note, a tradition of Blitz, was delivered by Sridhar Mantha and he elaborated on ‘Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends 2024’.

Ashok Soota, in his valedictory address, appreciated the entire team for pulling off ‘the best Blitz ever’ and elaborated on his vision for the company, encouraging everyone to be a salesperson.

The Blitz Grand Finale was the culmination of 11 events, Booths, Ideation, One Minute Video/Talk, Tech Debate, Innovation Talks & Events, Tech Quiz, Technical Whitepapers, Hackathons, Question of the Week/Day, Vlog (Women Only), and Treasure Hunt with various cultural events and award distributions. This year’s Blitz saw active participation from all locations, and Team Trailblazers emerged as the Champions of Blitz 2024, securing 644 points.

Blitz booths, held on Jan 10th, 2024, had 25 booths showcasing ideas, prototypes and working models based on the most recent technologies such as Generative AI, digital twin, cyber security, and many more. ‘iShop – Shopping Made Interactive’ won the first place for its innovative ideation and engaging presentation. The first runner-up was Digital Twin for Industrial Applications, and the second runner-up was Automotive ECU Test Automation Framework.

Prizes for all winners were distributed by Joseph Anantharaju, Venkatraman Narayanan, Ram Mohan, Aurobinda Nanda, Raja Sekher, Sridhar Mantha, and Priya Kanduri.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Happiest Minds

